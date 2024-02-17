Dine with the Devils Kicks off Stadium Series Weekend | FEATURE

Friday night was a special one for Devils premium clients and partners as they gathered together in Jersey City for an exclusive event, Dine with the Devils presented by BMW. Whether it was learning how to roll cigars in the mobile cigar lounge, making s’mores over a fire pit, or swapping stories with several Devils alumni, the night was full of excitement for all.

“It’s really fun, there’s a bunch of stuff you can do,” Samantha Holden shared about her experience at the event. “There’s a bunch of campfires, you can make s’mores, obviously it’s really cool there’s Devils legends here. It’s amazing to hang out with them in a casual setting like this.”

“It’s been outstanding, this is my first time being at this event,” Former Devils Captain Bryce Salvador explained. “Just to see how the Devils have partnered up with BMW and put on this tremendous experience. The inside, the outside, you have the fire pits, the s’mores pit. And then to interact with all the fans that you normally don’t get to.

“That part has been awesome,” Salvador continued. “Where I’ve been able to stop and relax and talk to all the fans. To have an event like this where you really get the fans engaged is really special.”

“It’s been great. I was just talking with a gentleman who’s a season ticket holder since 1982,” Former Devils Captain Bruce Driver shared. “We were reminiscing about the past … it’s just a great event tonight to kick off the Stadium Series.”