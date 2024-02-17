Dine with the Devils Kicks off Stadium Series Weekend | FEATURE

The event, in partnership with BMW, brought together Devils partners, premium clients, and alumni

DineWithDevils1
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

Friday night was a special one for Devils premium clients and partners as they gathered together in Jersey City for an exclusive event, Dine with the Devils presented by BMW. Whether it was learning how to roll cigars in the mobile cigar lounge, making s’mores over a fire pit, or swapping stories with several Devils alumni, the night was full of excitement for all.

“It’s really fun, there’s a bunch of stuff you can do,” Samantha Holden shared about her experience at the event. “There’s a bunch of campfires, you can make s’mores, obviously it’s really cool there’s Devils legends here. It’s amazing to hang out with them in a casual setting like this.”

“It’s been outstanding, this is my first time being at this event,” Former Devils Captain Bryce Salvador explained. “Just to see how the Devils have partnered up with BMW and put on this tremendous experience. The inside, the outside, you have the fire pits, the s’mores pit. And then to interact with all the fans that you normally don’t get to.

“That part has been awesome,” Salvador continued. “Where I’ve been able to stop and relax and talk to all the fans. To have an event like this where you really get the fans engaged is really special.”

“It’s been great. I was just talking with a gentleman who’s a season ticket holder since 1982,” Former Devils Captain Bruce Driver shared. “We were reminiscing about the past … it’s just a great event tonight to kick off the Stadium Series.”

DineWithDevilsAlumni

This year’s event took place just 24 hours before the Devils and Philadelphia Flyers face off in the first game of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium. The party had an extra buzz as fans, former players, and Devils partners alike were eager for New Jersey to be center stage.

“I drove past MetLife on the way here,” Holden laughed. “It’s just really cool to see the Devils get this much attention from the league overall. It’s helping me prepare for tomorrow just being outside and it’s really exciting. You can tell everyone’s excited.”

“It’s just an incredible setting,” Devils Team President Jake Reynolds described. “We’ve got New York City in the background here we are in Jersey City not too far from where we’re going to be playing tomorrow night. You can feel the excitement and energy from the fans at this event, the anticipation building for what will be an incredible night for our organization and for this fan base.”

More News

Devils, Flyers Take It Outside in Stadium Series Showdown | PREVIEW

Rookies Ersson, Daws likely to start Flyers-Devils matchup at Stadium Series

Hughes brothers playing together for Devils in Stadium Series ‘really special’

Devils, state of New Jersey on center stage during Stadium Series against Flyers 

Stadium Series showdown key step in playoff race for Devils, Flyers

Devils Balancing Business with Pleasure | FEATURE 

Devils Hit the Outdoor Ice in Meadowlands | NOTEBOOK

Devils defenseman Bahl wears Giants helmet at Stadium Series skate

On eve of NHL Stadium Series, Gritty, NJ Devil team up for football trick shots at MetLife Stadium

Devils-Flyers Rivalry Through the Years | STAN'S STORIES

Toffoli out to enjoy experience with Devils in 2024 Stadium Series

Stadium Series brings back outdoor memories for Devils coach 

Late PP Goal Sinks Devils | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Kings 2

Isaac Poulter Signs Two-Year, Two-Way NHL Contract | RELEASE

10 memorable moments from Flyers-Devils rivalry ahead of Stadium Series

Devils Return Home, Host Kings | PREVIEW

Brodeur confident Devils can return to playoffs