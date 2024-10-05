LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs. Sabres 0

The Devils face the Sabres today at O2 Arena in Prague to wrap up the Global Series. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Networ

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: BUF 5, NJD 12
POWER PLAY: BUF 0/1, NJD 0/1
HITS: BUF 7, NJD 4
BLOCKED SHOTS: BUF 4, NJD 8
GIVEAWAYS: BUF 4, NJD 12
TAKEAWAYS: BUF 2, NJD 2

DEVILS LINEUP

Tatar - Hischier - Mercer
Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Cotter - Haula - Noesen
MacDermid - Lazar - Bastian

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Casey - Nemec

Allen
Markstrom

SABRES LINEUP

Peterka - Thompson - Tuch
Kulich - Cozens - Quinn
Zucker - McLeod - Greenway
Malenstyn - Krebs - Lafferty

Dahlin - Jokiharju
Byram - Power
Samuelsson - Clifton

Levi
Luukkonen

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils are looking for four points in Czechia.

