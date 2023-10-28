Haula Nets Two, Devils Lose Hischier in 5-4 Win | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The boys in black beat Buffalo!

The New Jersey Devils, clad in their third jerseys for the first time this season, defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Friday night.

Alexander Holtz scored for a second consecutive game, Jesper Bratt tied the game at two, Erik Haula scored shorthanded and the game-winner, Jack Hughes scored a third-period power-play goal in New Jersey's victory.

But the game wasn't without a moment of big concern. Aside from the Devils once again giving up the first goal of the game, it was a play on captain Nico Hischier that highlighted the first period.

It happened with four minutes to play when Hischier was hit up high by Buffalo's Connor Clifton. The hit brought Hischier to his knees and joined on the ice by a team trainer. It took a few beats, but Hischier was able to skate off the ice without any help.

It was linemate and wily veteran Ondrej Palat who jumped to his defense on the play, dropping the mitts with Clifton. Hischier returned to play in the second period, but did not participate in the third.

JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and Dylan Cozens all tallied for the Sabres, while goaltender Eric Comrie left the game in the second period with an injury, replaced by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.