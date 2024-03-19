LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Penguins 0

The Devils face the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL!
5:35 | 0 PIT, 1 NJD
Mercer (Nosek, Palat)
Helping preserve the 1-0 lead, goaltender Jake Allen makes two unreal saves as the first period was winding down.
**END OF PERIOD STATS:
HITS:** PIT 8, NJD 6GIVEAWAYS: PIT 2, NJD 4TAKEAWAYS: PIT 4, NJD 5BLOCKED SHOTS: PIT 9, NJD 4
Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Hughes-Haula-Holtz
Palat-Nosek-Mercer
Willman-Tierney-Lazar
Hughes-DeSimone
Bahl-Smith
Hatakka-Nemec
Allen
Kahkonen
O'Connor-Crosby-Rust
Bunting-Malkin-Rakell
Smith-Eller-Puustinen
Gruden-Acciari-Bemstrom
Pettersson-Letang
Graves-Karlsson
Ludvig-Joseph
Jarry
Nedeljkovic