LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Penguins 0

The Devils face the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!
5:35 | 0 PIT, 1 NJD
Mercer (Nosek, Palat)

Helping preserve the 1-0 lead, goaltender Jake Allen makes two unreal saves as the first period was winding down.

**END OF PERIOD STATS: 

HITS:** PIT 8, NJD 6GIVEAWAYS: PIT 2, NJD 4TAKEAWAYS: PIT 4, NJD 5BLOCKED SHOTS: PIT 9, NJD 4

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Hughes-Haula-Holtz
Palat-Nosek-Mercer
Willman-Tierney-Lazar

Hughes-DeSimone
Bahl-Smith
Hatakka-Nemec

Allen
Kahkonen

PENGUINS LINEUP

O'Connor-Crosby-Rust
Bunting-Malkin-Rakell
Smith-Eller-Puustinen
Gruden-Acciari-Bemstrom

Pettersson-Letang
Graves-Karlsson
Ludvig-Joseph

Jarry
Nedeljkovic

DEVILS MINUTE

A 3-game homestand begins tonight against Pittsburgh

