Devils Down Bolts in Overtime Victory | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Jack Hughes victimized Tampa’s Brayden Point twice while scoring his 17th goal of the season. The Lightning were breaking the puck out when Point, in the neutral zone, tried a long, cross-ice pass. Hughes intercepted the puck and transitioned into offense immediately. Hughes gained the blue line and then pulled up above the circles. Hughes’ shot then hit the stick of Point, who had backtracked and put his stick in the shot lane. The deflected shot beat Vasilevskiy over the shoulder for the goal.

• Palat scored his second career goal against his former employer. Palat opened the game’s scoring in the first period when he re-directed a Dougie Hamilton point shot past goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. The rising show was re-directed back toward the ice where it actually bounced and still sneaked through Vasilevskiy up high.

Palat now has seven goals, four assists and 11 points in his last 15 games.

• The Devils PK unit surrendered two goals to the NY Rangers on Thursday night. They faced a stiff test in Tampa Bay, which boasted the No. 4 power play in the NHL entering Saturday’s action. And the Devils PK redeemed themselves by killing off all three man-advantage opportunities for the Bolts, thank in large part to an outrageous arm save by goalie Jacob Markstrom on Point.

• After Jack Hughes’ goal at 15:16, the Devils went 18:52 minutes (nearly an entire period) until recording their next shot. They didn’t record their first shot in the third period until there was 5:52 to play in regulation.

• The Devils are 21-0-1 when leading after two periods.