Devils Power Down Jets | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• The biggest reason for the Devils recent power play success has been the body movement, not just puck movement. The players aren’t just standing around and trying to beat teams with fast passing. They’re rotating around. Jack Hughes was everywhere. Meier has played flank and net-front, even the blue line. Hischier bumper, net-front, goal line. And so on.

"I play PK, I know it's pretty tough when the power play moves around and switches spots," Hischier said. "In our group, everybody can play everywhere. It's a really good thing that we move around and confuse them a little bit."

• After going five games without a power-play goal, New Jersey’s power play has come alive of late. The unit picked up its third, fourth and fifth man-advantage tallies in the past two games. They posted two goals against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, both tipped in by Meier.

Tonight, the first score came off of a good old-fashioned rebound(s). Luke Hughes ripped a slap shot. The rebound popped out to Nico Hischier in the high slot. His shot was kicked toward the lower circle and right to the stick of Hughes, who immediately snapped it into the goal.

On the second power-play goal, Hischier tipped the puck while standing in the net-front and the puck dribbled through goalie Laurent Brossoit.

Hughes scored his second power-play goal from above the circle, shooting through a Hischier screen and through the five-hole.

• Speaking of Hischier, it was great to see him get rewarded with a goal. Against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, he hit two posts and then was the victim of a brilliant glove save by Tristan Jarry. Tonight, he was the victrim of a brilliant glove save by Brossoit and missed an empty-net setup. He just needed a break to go his way. And he got it.

"I made sure I didn't hit the post today," Hischier laughed. "It felt good."

• Meier has 11 goals in his last 11 games and 15 points (11g-4a) in his past 12 contests.

• One of the benefits of having Hughes on the left wing (as opposed to center) is that he can just speed up ice during rush plays, easily get behind opposing team’s defense and a mere flip pass springs him for an opportunity coming down the left side. The Devils ran that play three to success three times against Winnipeg. Hughes missed one shot and two others were denied by great saves by Brossoit. But keep giving Hughes those looks and eventually they will go in.

“It’s been good. I like playing the wing,” Hughes said. “I’m playing with some good players so I enjoy it.”

• Luke Hughes had three assists against Winnipeg. That’s five helpers in his past two contests.

"Luke's game is sharp right now," Green said. "He's a great young player. He's going to have a great nights like this a lot more."