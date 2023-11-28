LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Islanders 1

The Devils face the Islanders tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!
5:16 | 1 NYI, 0 NJ
PPG: Horvat (Dobson, Barzal)

GOAL!
10:28 | 1 NYI, 1 NJ
McLeod

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hischier-Bratt
Toffoli-Hughes-Mercer
Lazar-McLeod-Holtz
Smith-Tierney-Bastian

Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Bahl-Marino
Hughes-Miller

Vanecek
Schmid

ISLANDERS LINEUP

Lee-Horvat-Barzal
Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri
Holmstrom-Pageau-Wahlstrom
Gauthier-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Dobson-Mayfield
Romanov-Pulock
Reilly-Hutton

Sorokin
Varlamov

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils play host to the Islanders tonight

