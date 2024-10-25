LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Islanders

The Devils face the Islanders tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
GOAL
1:23 | NYI 1, NJD 0
Nelson (Pelech, Palmieri)
GOAL!
11:36 | NJD 1, NYI 1
Hischier (Bratt)
GOAL
14:03 | NYI 2, NJD 1
Lee (Dobson, Pageau)
GOAL!
5:30 | NJD 2, NYI 2
Lazar (Cotter, Siegenthaler)
GOAL
11:28 | NYI 3, NJD 2
Palmieri (Romanov)
GOAL!
18:31 | NJD 3, NYI 3
Bratt
GOAL
1:09 | NYI 4, NJD 3
Horvat (Barzal, Pulock)
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Cotter - Haula - Noesen
Tatar - Lazar - MacDermid
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce
Allen
Markstrom
Holmstrom - Horvat - Barzal
Tysplakov - Nelson - Palmieri
Lee - Pageau - Wahlstrom
Cizikas - MacLean - Foudy
Pelech - Pulock
Romanov - Dobson
Reilly - Mayfield
Sorokin
Varlamov