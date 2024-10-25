LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Islanders

devils islanders follow live

The Devils face the Islanders tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

NYI at NJD | Recap

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
1:23 | NYI 1, NJD 0
Nelson (Pelech, Palmieri)

GOAL!
11:36 | NJD 1, NYI 1
Hischier (Bratt)

GOAL
14:03 | NYI 2, NJD 1
Lee (Dobson, Pageau)

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL!
5:30 | NJD 2, NYI 2
Lazar (Cotter, Siegenthaler)

GOAL
11:28 | NYI 3, NJD 2
Palmieri (Romanov)

THIRD PERIOD

GOAL!
18:31 | NJD 3, NYI 3
Bratt

OVERTIME

GOAL
1:09 | NYI 4, NJD 3
Horvat (Barzal, Pulock)

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Cotter - Haula - Noesen
Tatar - Lazar - MacDermid

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Allen
Markstrom

ISLANDERS LINEUP

Holmstrom - Horvat - Barzal
Tysplakov - Nelson - Palmieri
Lee - Pageau - Wahlstrom
Cizikas - MacLean - Foudy

Pelech - Pulock
Romanov - Dobson
Reilly - Mayfield

Sorokin
Varlamov

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils are on a quick turnaround hosting the Islanders after playing last night in Detroit.

More News

Devils Fall Short to Islanders in OT | GAME STORY

Misyul Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Devils Drop Game to Red Wings in Detroit | GAME STORY

Pesce, L. Hughes Activated by Devils | TRANSACTION

The First One | FEATURE

Devils Practice Before Detroit Flight | NOTEBOOK

Devils Lose Goal-Barrage to Bolts | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Lightning

Devils Host Bolts in 6:45 PM Game | PREVIEW

Goalie Prospect Yegorov Named USHL Goalie of the Week | BLOG

Stefan Noesen | STALLMATES

Beckman Assigned to Utica | TRANSACTION

Casey Re-Assigned, Misyul Recalled | TRANSACTION

Devils Hold Practice Monday | NOTEBOOK

Devils Host Hispanic Heritage Night Oct. 22 at Prudential Center | RELEASE

Beckman Placed on Waivers | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Lose See-Saw Game to Capitals in OT | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Capitals