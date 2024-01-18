Devils Fall Late to Canadiens | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game in the third period, but a late goal by Montreal was the difference as the Canadiens defeated the Devils, 3-2, Wednesday night at Prudential Center.
Juraj Slafkovsky and Joshua Roy, first-career NHL goal, gave the Canadiens a 2-0 lead.
The Devils tied the game with back-to-back power-play goals by Luke Hughes and Alexander Holtz.
But Cole Caufield scored with less than five minutes in regulation.
"Overall, it wasn’t a bad game. But again, at the end a little mistake cost us the game an it’s just frustrating," Devils captain Nico Hischier said.
"We battled back tonight and then shot ourselves in the foot allowing a goal with five minutes left in the period," forward Timo Meier said. "It was one of those small details we didn’t execute. That’s what costs you games."
“It really stings,” head coach Lindy Ruff said. “It stings even worst when it’s (with) five minutes left.”
The Canadiens improved to 11-0-1 when leading after two periods.
The Devils fall to the sixth position in the Wild Card race with 47 points. But they’re just two points behind Tampa, 49, for the second and final WC position.
“We have a lot of games coming up. We can’t let this drag us down too much,” Meier said. “I thought we did some good stuff. It’s another example of how important it is to go out there every shift over and over again and do the small things.”