Devils Fall Late to Canadiens | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• The turning point in this game came late in the second period (technically). That’s when Montreal’s Nick Suzuki took a four-minute double minor high sticking penalty on Kevin Bahl. Those four minutes carried over into the third period (which is where the Devils made it count).

The Devils scored two goals on that power play 51-seconds apart – and in the opening 1:37 of the third to go from trailing 2-0 to a 2-2 tie.

The Devils went five games without a power-play goal. Then they got two in a row. The difference?

"We shot pucks with traffic in front of the net," Hischier said. "When you shoot pucks, eventually they’re going to go in."

• Hughes is battling “a bug.” And it was bad enough that he missed the morning skate. But he didn’t miss the game and didn’t miss his shot in the opening minute of the third period to get the Devils on the board. Hughes’ lazer cut through a crowd, deflecting off a Canadien and into the goal for a power-play tally.

• Devils forward Timo Meier returned to the lineup after missing six games with a mid-body injury. Meier, who has been out of the lineup since Dec. 30, looked strong in his first game back. He had a breakaway early in the first period, showing good awareness and speed to get space. Meier also had a chance right in the slot after winning a positioning battle. He skated well, played physical and was noticeable. He picked up an assist on the Devils’ opening goal of the third period with a great screen.

"I felt pretty good. It was nice to be out there after missing some games," Meier said. "Shout out to the medical team that helped me and everybody that got me ready again."

“He had a couple real good opportunities,” Ruff said. “I think he skated well. The most important part is he skated well. I think he’ll only keep getting better.”

• Goaltender Nico Daws started for the third straight game for New Jersey. He made several clutch saves in the contest. The biggest was after allowing the opening goal, Daws stopped Joshua Roy on a breakaway. A goal there and it would have been 2-0 early in the game and possible route on. Instead, that save kept it tight. Daws then made a stop on Slafkovsky in the slot with just under seven minutes left in regulation in a 2-2 game.

• Cal Foote made his Devils debut on the blue line. With Foote in the lineup, the club dressed four right-handed blueliners. That meant someone had to play on his off-side, and John Marino drew that card initially. But he was returned to his partnership with Bahl, while Hughes and Simon Nemec were united. Foote moved to the left side, his off-side, with Colin Miller.