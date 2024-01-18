Devils Fall Late to Canadiens | GAME STORY

bratt graphic game
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game in the third period, but a late goal by Montreal was the difference as the Canadiens defeated the Devils, 3-2, Wednesday night at Prudential Center.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Joshua Roy, first-career NHL goal, gave the Canadiens a 2-0 lead.

The Devils tied the game with back-to-back power-play goals by Luke Hughes and Alexander Holtz.

But Cole Caufield scored with less than five minutes in regulation.

"Overall, it wasn’t a bad game. But again, at the end a little mistake cost us the game an it’s just frustrating," Devils captain Nico Hischier said. 

"We battled back tonight and then shot ourselves in the foot allowing a goal with five minutes left in the period," forward Timo Meier said. "It was one of those small details we didn’t execute. That’s what costs you games."

“It really stings,” head coach Lindy Ruff said. “It stings even worst when it’s (with) five minutes left.”

The Canadiens improved to 11-0-1 when leading after two periods.

The Devils fall to the sixth position in the Wild Card race with 47 points. But they’re just two points behind Tampa, 49, for the second and final WC position.

“We have a lot of games coming up. We can’t let this drag us down too much,” Meier said. “I thought we did some good stuff. It’s another example of how important it is to go out there every shift over and over again and do the small things.”

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights: Canadiens 3, Devils 2
Rewind... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Hischier, Meier, Luke Hughes
Head Coach Lindy Ruff Post-Game... COMING SOON

Here are some observations from the game:

• The turning point in this game came late in the second period (technically). That’s when Montreal’s Nick Suzuki took a four-minute double minor high sticking penalty on Kevin Bahl. Those four minutes carried over into the third period (which is where the Devils made it count).

The Devils scored two goals on that power play 51-seconds apart – and in the opening 1:37 of the third to go from trailing 2-0 to a 2-2 tie.

The Devils went five games without a power-play goal. Then they got two in a row. The difference?

"We shot pucks with traffic in front of the net," Hischier said. "When you shoot pucks, eventually they’re going to go in."

• Hughes is battling “a bug.” And it was bad enough that he missed the morning skate. But he didn’t miss the game and didn’t miss his shot in the opening minute of the third period to get the Devils on the board. Hughes’ lazer cut through a crowd, deflecting off a Canadien and into the goal for a power-play tally.

• Devils forward Timo Meier returned to the lineup after missing six games with a mid-body injury. Meier, who has been out of the lineup since Dec. 30, looked strong in his first game back. He had a breakaway early in the first period, showing good awareness and speed to get space. Meier also had a chance right in the slot after winning a positioning battle. He skated well, played physical and was noticeable. He picked up an assist on the Devils’ opening goal of the third period with a great screen.

"I felt pretty good. It was nice to be out there after missing some games," Meier said. "Shout out to the medical team that helped me and everybody that got me ready again."

“He had a couple real good opportunities,” Ruff said. “I think he skated well. The most important part is he skated well. I think he’ll only keep getting better.”

• Goaltender Nico Daws started for the third straight game for New Jersey. He made several clutch saves in the contest. The biggest was after allowing the opening goal, Daws stopped Joshua Roy on a breakaway. A goal there and it would have been 2-0 early in the game and possible route on. Instead, that save kept it tight. Daws then made a stop on Slafkovsky in the slot with just under seven minutes left in regulation in a 2-2 game.

• Cal Foote made his Devils debut on the blue line. With Foote in the lineup, the club dressed four right-handed blueliners. That meant someone had to play on his off-side, and John Marino drew that card initially. But he was returned to his partnership with Bahl, while Hughes and Simon Nemec were united. Foote moved to the left side, his off-side, with Colin Miller.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils hit the road for a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets this Friday at Nationwide Arena. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

More News

DEVILS VS CANADIENS 1/17/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs. Canadiens 3
Meier Activated From IR, Bowers Reassigned | BLOG

Meier Activated From IR, Bowers Reassigned | BLOG
Hitting Halfway | 10 TAKEAWAYS 1/17/24

Hitting Halfway | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS VS CANADIENS 1/17/24 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Return Home, Host Canadiens | PREVIEW
Brylin Story | STAN'S STORIES

The Amazing Hockey Life of Sergei Brylin | STAN'S STORIES 
Duggan Named Coach | BLOG

Duggan Named Coach of Team Kloss for All-Star Showcase | BLOG 
DEVILS AT Bruins 1/15/24 GAME STORY

Undermanned Devils Shutout in Boston | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT BRUINS 1/15/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Bruins 3
Devils | NOTEBOOK 1/14/24

Devils Practice at Northeastern U | NOTEBOOK
DEVILS AT PANTHERS 1/13/24 GAME STORY

Depleted Devils Stun Panthers to End Streak | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT PANTHERS 1/13/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 at Panthers 1
An Opportunity to Give Back | FEATURE

An Opportunity to Give Back | FEATURE
DEVILS AT LIGHTNING 1/11/24 GAME STORY

Devils Earn Big Point but Fall in OT to Bolts | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT LIGHTNING 1/11/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 at Lightning 4
DEVILS AT LIGHTNING 1/11/24 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Open 3-Game Road Swing in Tampa | PREVIEW
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 1/10/24

Devils Off to Sunshine State to Start 3-Game Trip | NOTEBOOK
No Vacancy | 10 TAKEAWAYS 1.9.24

No Vacancy | 10 TAKEAWAYS 1.9.24
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 1/9/24

Devils Back on the Ice After Two Days Off | NOTEBOOK