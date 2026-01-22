Practice in BC | NOTEBOOK

Stonks

The Devils have won the first two games of their current four-game road trip with 2-1 victories over Calgary (in overtime) and Edmonton. In all, New Jersey has won four of its last five games.

“I feel like we recognize that the trend is going in the right direction,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “It’s not where we need it to be quite yet but it’s trending that way. We’ve been happy with the mindset of our team, the energy of our team, the buy-in of our team, all these things you need to get to where we need to go.”

That has helped the Devils close the gap (slightly) in the race for the playoffs. New Jersey has 54 points through 50 games (26-22-2). That puts them four points behind Boston (50 games played, 28-20-2 58 points) for the final spot in the Wild Card chase and five points behind the NY Islanders (50, 27-18-5, 59) for the third spot in the Metro Division.

“We need that to continue. We can’t have a setback here,” Keefe noted. “We don’t have the luxury.”

The Devils turnaround can be traced back to a loss. The team suffered a 4-3 loss at Winnipeg on Jan. 11. But the seeds of success were planted in that game. What followed was an impressive victory at Minnesota, 5-2. It was a big road win against an elite Western Conference foe. A 3-2 overtime win against Seattle followed. Then a 4-1 setback to Carolina. But the Devils rebounded with the two wins against the Flames and Oilers.

“I think it was the Winnipeg game,” Keefe noted of the turnaround. “We didn’t get the result in that game but we started to move in the right direction. A huge effort in Minnesota saw it come together. That built the belief that we were able to bring back home. We’re able to bounce back from the Carolina game because of the work we did previous to that.

“We’ve gotten some good results here in the early going (of the road trip), but not easy results. These are 2-1 hockey games. These are very, very tight games. You need some things to go your way, but you need to do the things you can to give yourselves an opportunity for it to go your way.”

The Devils have now proven they can win in tight games. But the true test will be continuing to win tight, low-scoring games until they can find more offense.

“We’d like to finish more of our chances and give ourselves some breathing room,” Keefe said. “But I’ve liked our mindset at managing games when they have been tight. We talked today. There are things we want to do better.”