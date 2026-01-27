LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Jets 1

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Winnipeg Jets

By Devils Staff
The Devils host the Winnipeg Jets at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

WPG 1, NJD 0: Mark Scheifele scores on the Jets first shot of the game.

NJD 1, WPG 1: Lenni Hämeenaho goes 5-hole on Connor Hellebuyck for his first goal on home ice!

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

DEVILS LINEUP

Dadonov-Hughes-Mercer
Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Gritsyuk-Glass-Hämeenaho
Cotter-Glendending-Brown

Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Dillon-Pesce
Nemec-Hamilton

Allen
Markstrom

JETS LINEUP

Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo
Perfetti-Toews-Vilardi
Niederreiter-Lowry-Namestnikov
Koepke-Barron-Pearson

Morrissey-DeMelo
Samberg-Salomonsson
Stanley-Schenn

Hellebuyck
Comrie

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

John MacLean will enter the Devils' Rings of Honor, presented by Citizens, tonight.

