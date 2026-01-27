LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Jets 1

The Devils host the Winnipeg Jets at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Winnipeg Jets
WPG 1, NJD 0: Mark Scheifele scores on the Jets first shot of the game.
NJD 1, WPG 1: Lenni Hämeenaho goes 5-hole on Connor Hellebuyck for his first goal on home ice!
Dadonov-Hughes-Mercer
Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Gritsyuk-Glass-Hämeenaho
Cotter-Glendending-Brown
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Dillon-Pesce
Nemec-Hamilton
Allen
Markstrom
Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo
Perfetti-Toews-Vilardi
Niederreiter-Lowry-Namestnikov
Koepke-Barron-Pearson
Morrissey-DeMelo
Samberg-Salomonsson
Stanley-Schenn
Hellebuyck
Comrie