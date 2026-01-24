LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Canucks

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils visit the Vancouver Canucks

Blog Van vs NJD
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils visit the Canucks in Vancouver and Rogers Place. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Mercer
Dadonov - Cotter - Brown
Gritsyuk - Glass - Hameenaho

Siegenthaler - Pesce
Dillon - Hamilton
Nemec - Kovacevic

Markstrom
Allen

CANUCKS LINEUP

Kane - Pettersson - DeBrusk
O'Connor - Chytil - Boeser
Ohgren - Blueger - Garland
Hoglander - Kampf - Karlsson

E.Pettersson - Hronek
Buium - Myers
M.Pettersson - Wilander

Lankinen
Patera

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Canucks logo may be an Orca, but it's the Devils who embody the animal's spirit.

