LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Canucks

The Devils visit the Canucks in Vancouver and Rogers Place. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils visit the Vancouver Canucks
The Devils visit the Canucks in Vancouver and Rogers Place. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals as of yet
Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Mercer
Dadonov - Cotter - Brown
Gritsyuk - Glass - Hameenaho
Siegenthaler - Pesce
Dillon - Hamilton
Nemec - Kovacevic
Markstrom
Allen
Kane - Pettersson - DeBrusk
O'Connor - Chytil - Boeser
Ohgren - Blueger - Garland
Hoglander - Kampf - Karlsson
E.Pettersson - Hronek
Buium - Myers
M.Pettersson - Wilander
Lankinen
Patera