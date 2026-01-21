Devils Sweep Alberta | GAME STORY

EDMONTON, AB - The New Jersey Devils have swept their way through Alberta, Canada.

After a victory in Calgary on Monday night, the Devils did the same to the Flames rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, with a 2-1 victory on Tueday night.

Arseny Gritsyuk hammered his stick on the ice in rapid-fire taps, making sure Cody Glass, at the halfwall, couldn’t miss him. Left all alone in space, Gritsyuk was primed to make something happen. Glass picked up the signal, zipped a perfect feed across, and Gritsyuk unloaded a quick snapshot before Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry had any chance to react.

“If I didn’t get it to him, he probably would have yelled at me,” Glass joked. “Glad I found him on the tape and you put him in any situation with the shot he has, he’s going to have a good chance at scoring.”

It was only the opening act of a big second period for the duo. Later in the frame, they struck again, this time with the roles reversed. After the Oilers had knotted the game at 1-1, Gritsyuk returned the favor, slipping the puck to Glass for the go-ahead goal and capping off a standout stretch for the pair.

In the third, it was all Edmonton, who were pushing for the equalizer, but on the Devils' side of the puck, it was all Jake Allen who held the fort, highlight reel save after highlight reel save to will New Jersey to the 2-1 win, their fourth win in their last five games. The Oilers, after having just 10 shots in their first 40 minutes, had 13 in the third and dominated possession.

“It feels good,” Glass said. “Especially on a back-to-back, going against the Oilers, it’s a tough task. I felt like we did a really good job, the first and second period and we knew the storm was going to be coming, you knew (Connor) McDavid was going to be out there for the majority of the period, so it was all about deflecting him to the outside and Jake (Allen) had his best period of the year.”

“You know Edmonton was going to have a surge," added head coach Sheldon Keefe. "I thought we managed that the first and second period as close to perfect as we could have, but you know they’re going to have a push, we were going to need to get some saves and Jake was outstanding.”

Allen finished the night making 22 saves on 23 shots.

Matt Savoie scored for the Oilers.