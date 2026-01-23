Devils Look to Keep Rolling Through Western Canada | PREVIEW

MORNING SKATE RECAP

VANCOUVER, BC. - The Devils arrive in Vancouver with something that has been harder to find than points this season: momentum that feels earned.

Not the fragile kind that disappears with one bad shift, but the type built on structure, trust, and consistency. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said the change is noticeable, not just on the ice but throughout the group.

“You can just see these last few days, the energy’s been different and better,” Keefe said. “Practices, around the locker room. When you start stringing together some wins and things start going your way, it helps release some of the pressure that’s been building.”

That pressure has not vanished. Keefe was clear that the margin remains thin.

“You can’t take a step back,” he said. “That’s kind of how we’ve gotten ourselves out of it here. Just focusing on what we can do and keep building our game.”

The Devils enter tonight having found success by shifting their priorities. When goals did not come, they resisted chasing offense and instead rebuilt their foundation.

“We flipped the focus,” Keefe said. “We’ve accepted that offensively we’ve been challenged. But we can still win games by focusing on the defensive side and taking what comes our way.”

Still Generating Chances

That mindset has stabilized the group. New Jersey has tightened its structure, reduced self inflicted mistakes, and trusted that offense will follow. Keefe pointed to Jack Hughes as a prime example.

“He’s still generating scoring chances at a really high rate,” Keefe said. “His hand is getting stronger. When his comfort comes back fully, a lot of our challenges offensively might solve themselves.”

Captain Nico Hischier echoed that belief, framing recent results as confirmation of the process rather than a sudden breakthrough.

“Sometimes you have the right process but you’re not winning,” Hischier said. “That was the case in Winnipeg. We played a good game but didn’t get the result. We stuck with it.”

Hischier said the biggest difference lately has been discipline with the puck.

“We’re taking care of the puck and trying not to beat ourselves,” he said. “The mental aspect of the game is huge. Understanding what we need to do and committing to it.”

That commitment shows up in simplicity.

“In the D zone, we try not to beat ourselves and make them come through us,” Hischier said. “In the O zone, we play simple. Put pucks deep. Play the simple hockey game that gives yourself a chance to win.”