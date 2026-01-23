Devils Look to Keep Rolling Through Western Canada | PREVIEW
Markstrom the expected starter in goal and Filip Chytil returns for Canucks after three-month absence
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (26-22-2) at VANCOUVER CANUCKS (17-28-5)
New Jersey continues its four-game road trip with a stop in Vancouver to face the Canucks at Rogers Place.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
VANCOUVER, BC. - The Devils arrive in Vancouver with something that has been harder to find than points this season: momentum that feels earned.
Not the fragile kind that disappears with one bad shift, but the type built on structure, trust, and consistency. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said the change is noticeable, not just on the ice but throughout the group.
“You can just see these last few days, the energy’s been different and better,” Keefe said. “Practices, around the locker room. When you start stringing together some wins and things start going your way, it helps release some of the pressure that’s been building.”
That pressure has not vanished. Keefe was clear that the margin remains thin.
“You can’t take a step back,” he said. “That’s kind of how we’ve gotten ourselves out of it here. Just focusing on what we can do and keep building our game.”
The Devils enter tonight having found success by shifting their priorities. When goals did not come, they resisted chasing offense and instead rebuilt their foundation.
“We flipped the focus,” Keefe said. “We’ve accepted that offensively we’ve been challenged. But we can still win games by focusing on the defensive side and taking what comes our way.”
Still Generating Chances
That mindset has stabilized the group. New Jersey has tightened its structure, reduced self inflicted mistakes, and trusted that offense will follow. Keefe pointed to Jack Hughes as a prime example.
“He’s still generating scoring chances at a really high rate,” Keefe said. “His hand is getting stronger. When his comfort comes back fully, a lot of our challenges offensively might solve themselves.”
Captain Nico Hischier echoed that belief, framing recent results as confirmation of the process rather than a sudden breakthrough.
“Sometimes you have the right process but you’re not winning,” Hischier said. “That was the case in Winnipeg. We played a good game but didn’t get the result. We stuck with it.”
Hischier said the biggest difference lately has been discipline with the puck.
“We’re taking care of the puck and trying not to beat ourselves,” he said. “The mental aspect of the game is huge. Understanding what we need to do and committing to it.”
That commitment shows up in simplicity.
“In the D zone, we try not to beat ourselves and make them come through us,” Hischier said. “In the O zone, we play simple. Put pucks deep. Play the simple hockey game that gives yourself a chance to win.”
Paul Cotter has felt that shift firsthand. Recently moved back to center, Cotter said the clarity in roles and communication has been a major factor.
“It wasn’t total chaos,” Cotter said of the team’s earlier struggles. “We did a good job managing it. There’s been a lot of talk off the ice. Being closer on and off the ice. Guys being accountable. That trust translates out there.”
Cotter has embraced his responsibilities through the middle.
“Being dialed in in the D zone is the biggest thing,” he said. “Different coverage, haven’t done it in a while. But things are going well.”
He also highlighted the chemistry on his line.
“Fast line for sure,” Cotter said. “Brown is awesome to play with. Veteran, smart defensively. Dads too, his skill and playmaking is pretty awesome. I just try to be in the right spots and win some faceoffs.”
Keefe praised that progression, noting Cotter’s comfort at center has allowed the staff to experiment with their mix while maintaining defensive integrity.
“That’s been a lot to do with his progression,” Keefe said.
Canucks Get Big Addition
The Devils will face a Canucks team entering the night with renewed energy of its own. Vancouver snapped a difficult stretch recently and will likely welcome back Filip Chytil after missing three months. Chytil spoke openly about the long road back and his mindset heading into his return.
“I’m very excited,” Chytil said. “It was a long time. I can’t wait to be out there with my teammates.”
Chytil stressed patience rather than expectations.
“I’m not expecting to come back and fly around first shift,” he said. “I just have to go shift by shift and find my game.”
Canucks head coach Adam Foote said the goal is to support Chytil rather than rush anything.
“We’re not going to put too much pressure on him,” Foote said. “It might take a few games. We’ll back him up and communicate.”
Foote also acknowledged the challenge the Devils present.
“They’re playing good off the rush,” Foote said. “They’re creative entering the zone. We have to respect that.”
Test of Discipline
Keefe sees the matchup as another test of discipline. Vancouver has played hard and fast, and the Devils know that any lapse can feed an opponent searching for traction.
“If you take a step back at all, you allow them to keep building momentum,” Keefe said. “It’s on us to keep playing the way we have been and manage the game well.”
Kevin Lankinen is expected to start for the Canucks while Jacob Markstrom is expected between the pipes for New Jersey.
THE SCOOP
The New Jersey Devils are riding some positive momentum into their game against the Vancouver Cancuks. Winners of four of their last five games, and winning games on back-to-back nights to sweep Alberta to start this four-game trip, the Devils are feeling positive about where their game is trending.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe has, however, had to make some adjustments on his back end, as defenseman Luke Hughes has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve after suffering a shoulder injury in Calgary on Monday. In Hughes' absence, Keefe has moved Simon Nemec to the left side, his off side, to help balance out his three pairs. In addition to Hughes going on LTIR, the Devils recalled Colton White from Utica (AHL), and he joined the club in Vancouver. He practiced as an extra, fourth defensive pairing, with forward Juho Lammikko filling in on the left side.
The Devils are currently four points out of the final Wild Card spot with 54 points.
The Vancouver Canucks have had a very difficult year, and currently sit last among all 32 NHL teams with just 39 points and 17 wins through 50 games. They did, however, produce some positive news recently, snapping an 11-game winless streak.
Forward Teddy Blueger, who averaged just over 14 minutes a night last season, returned to the Canucks lineup after rehabbing an injury that has kept him out since Oct. 19. Wednesday’s game against the Capitals was just his third game this season.
After the Canucks practice on Thursday, head coach Adam Foote said that forward Filip Chytill could return to the Vancouver lineup against the Devils. The centerman has been out since Oct. 19, and has played just six games this season.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Dougie Hamilton's offensive touch has been on full display, of late. Hamilton has six points, all assists, in the Devils' last five games. Hamilton's turnaround began with being a healthy scratch against the Winnipeg Jets, and since then, has had points in every game he’s played, including two assists in his return to the lineup against the Minnesota Wild.
Canucks: Brock Boeser’s two-point night against the Capitals helped Vancouver back into the win column, scoring a goal and an assist.
INJURIES
Devils:
L. Hughes (shoulder)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Canucks:
Chytil (upper body)
Demko (lower body)
Rossi (lower body)
Forbort (undisclosed)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Dec. 14 vs. Canucks, 2-1 L
- Jan. 23 at Canucks
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
CANUCKS
GOALS
Hischier,15
Pettersson, 13
ASSISTS
Bratt, 26
Hronek, 25
POINTS
Hischier, Bratt, 37
Pettersson, Hronek, 29
GAME NOTES
- New Jersey placed defenseman Luke Hughes on Long Term Injured Reserve, retroactive to January 19. In addition, the club recalled defenseman Colton White.
- Jacob Markstrom spent parts of seven seasons with the Canucks from 2013 to 2020. While with Vancouver, Markstrom had a 99-93-27 record over 229 appearances.
- Dougie Hamilton, who practiced with the Devils first power play unit, is one goal away from 50 power play goals.
- Connor Brown served as the net-front presence on the first power play unit at practice on Thursday, on a unit with Hamilton, Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.