QUICK RECAP: Kraken 4, Devils 2

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Seattle Kraken

njd-sea-quick-recap
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils visit the Seattle Kraken at Climage Pledge Arena Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, SEA 0: Dougie Hamilton rips a shot from the right circle on the power play to put the Devils up early.

BRATT 1ST INTERMISSION INTERVIEW

Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 12.45.22 PM

MARKSTROM'S TOP 1ST-PERIOD SAVES

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 1, SEA 1: Seattle scores to tie the game 7:37 into the middle frame on a goal by Ryker Evans.

Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 1.38.40 PM

MARKSTROM'S TOP 2ND-PERIOD SAVES

THIRD PERIOD

SEA 2, NJD 1: Matty Beniers backhands the puck under the bar to put the Kraken in front 2-1.

SEA 3, NJD 1: Only 18 seconds later, Kraken strike again to take a two-goal lead. Berkly Catton with the goal.

SEA 3, NJD 2: Devils draw within one on the power play as Jack Hughes takes a shot which goes off the knee of Adam Larsson and in past Joey Daccord.

SEA 4, NJD 2: Jordan Eberle adds an empty-net goal.

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Mercer
Dadonov - Cotter - Brown
Gritsyuk - Glass - Hameenaho

Siegenthaler - Pesce
Dillon - Hamilton
Nemec - Kovacevic

Markstrom
Allen

KRAKEN LINEUP

McCann - Beniers - Eberle
Catton - Stephenson - Tolvanen
Schwartz - Wright - Kakko
Winterton - Gaudreau - Melanson

Dunn - Larsson
Oleksiak - Montour
Lindgren - Evans

Daccord
Grubauer

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils look to go 4-for-4 on their road trip with a stop in Seattle.

More News

Devils Fall Short in Seattle | GAME STORY

Markstrom Starts in Road Trip Finale Matinee | PREVIEW

Devils Practice in Seattle Ahead of Sunday's Matinee | NOTEBOOK

Devils Win a Wild One in Vancouver | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Canucks 4

Devils Look to Keep Rolling Through Western Canada | PREVIEW

Practice in BC | NOTEBOOK

Luke Hughes on LTIR, White Recalled | TRANSACTION

Chicago & MacLean | RING OF HONOR

Devils Sweep Alberta | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 2, Oilers 1

Brown Looking Forward to Facing Former Squad | PREVIEW

Honoring John MacLean | RING OF HONOR

Nemo Plays OT Hero - Again! | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 2, Flames 1 OT

Devils-Kraken Jan 25 Game Time Change | BLOG

Devils Lose to Familiar Nemesis | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1