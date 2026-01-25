QUICK RECAP: Kraken 4, Devils 2

The Devils visit the Seattle Kraken at Climage Pledge Arena Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, SEA 0: Dougie Hamilton rips a shot from the right circle on the power play to put the Devils up early.
NJD 1, SEA 1: Seattle scores to tie the game 7:37 into the middle frame on a goal by Ryker Evans.
SEA 2, NJD 1: Matty Beniers backhands the puck under the bar to put the Kraken in front 2-1.
SEA 3, NJD 1: Only 18 seconds later, Kraken strike again to take a two-goal lead. Berkly Catton with the goal.
SEA 3, NJD 2: Devils draw within one on the power play as Jack Hughes takes a shot which goes off the knee of Adam Larsson and in past Joey Daccord.
SEA 4, NJD 2: Jordan Eberle adds an empty-net goal.
Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Mercer
Dadonov - Cotter - Brown
Gritsyuk - Glass - Hameenaho
Siegenthaler - Pesce
Dillon - Hamilton
Nemec - Kovacevic
Markstrom
Allen
McCann - Beniers - Eberle
Catton - Stephenson - Tolvanen
Schwartz - Wright - Kakko
Winterton - Gaudreau - Melanson
Dunn - Larsson
Oleksiak - Montour
Lindgren - Evans
Daccord
Grubauer