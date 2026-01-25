Markstrom Starts in Road Trip Finale Matinee | PREVIEW
Aiming for four straight wins, Devils put strong road record to the test in Seattle
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (27-22-2) at SEATTLE KRAKEN (22-19-9)
The Devils aim to win their fourth straight and complete a sweep on their four-game western road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Kraken.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
PRE-GAME MEDIA AVAIL RECAP
SEATTLE, WA - The Devils close out their road trip Sunday afternoon with a chance to put an exclamation point on a stretch that has already delivered results.
New Jersey enters the matchup with three wins on the trip, but head coach Sheldon Keefe made it clear the focus has not shifted toward reflection. The emphasis remains squarely on what is in front of the group.
“It has been a good trip,” Keefe said. “But when you’re in your process focus, you’ve got to look at what’s in front of you. We have a chance to go one-and-oh today, and that’s what our focus is. We’re happy with the way the results have gone our way, but not content.”
That mindset has defined the Devils’ approach over the last two weeks. They have found ways to win, but Keefe believes the bigger growth has come in how the team has handled pressure situations, even when things briefly unraveled.
One of those moments came late in the previous game, when a chaotic stretch followed the opposing goalie leaving the net. Keefe said the lesson was not tactical so much as emotional.
“Just relax,” he said of his squad who is now 18-0-0 when leading after two periods this season. “I actually thought, save for the way things went when the goalie left the net, it was a pretty well-played third period for us up two goals. Part of it is not having been in that spot in a bit, and part of it is guys squeezing the sticks. It’s more a symptom of guys being a little too tight.”
Slow Seattle
The Devils will look to apply that lesson against a Seattle team that challenged them earlier this month by slowing the game down and keeping play to the perimeter. Keefe said breaking through requires pace, especially through the neutral zone.
“They do a good job of really slowing things down,” he said. “The pace of play was quite slow when we were in Jersey, and I thought we were a little slow the other day in Vancouver too. We’ve got to be ready to skate and get the puck moving quickly today.”
New Jersey showed signs of progress in its last outing, scoring in a variety of ways rather than relying on one look.
“We scored in different ways,” Keefe said. “One off a faceoff, one off a really good offensive-zone sequence, and one off an entry and getting in behind the defense.”
That versatility will matter against a Kraken team that is comfortable dragging games into tight, low-event territory.
Markstrom Starts
The Devils will roll the same lineup as their previous game, with Jacob Markstrom getting the start in goal:
Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Mercer
Dadonov - Cotter - Brown
Gritsyuk - Glass - Hameenaho
Siegenthaler - Pesce
Dillon - Hamilton
Nemec - Kovacevic
Markstrom
Allen
Keefe acknowledged that Jake Allen’s strong performance in Edmonton was part of the discussion, but said the decision reflects both rhythm and upcoming schedule.
“Jake played really well in Edmonton, so he was certainly a consideration,” Keefe said. “But the reality is we’re going to use both our guys. We’ve got a quick turnaround when we get back home on Tuesday, and Jake will go then.”
For Markstrom, the start also represents an immediate opportunity to respond.
“Marky wasn’t really happy with his game the other day,” Keefe said. “Despite that, he’s won four of his last five starts. This is a chance for him to get right back at it today against a team we played not too long ago.”
As the trip reaches its final stop, Keefe sees a familiar challenge ahead.
“We’ve got a job to do here,” he said. “It’s going to be like this the rest of the way.”
THE SCOOP
Devils aim to complete a four-game sweep of their western road trip on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Seattle Kraken.
The first three games of the trip came in Western Canada with wins over Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. In all, the Devils have won four of their last six as they have clawed their way back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Heading into Saturday night's action, the Devils were four points back of the Boston Bruins for the final playoff spot.
In the month of January, the Devils' leading scorer is Jack Hughes who has 10 points (all assists) in 11 games. Cody Glass and Dougie Hamilton are second on the club with nine points each.
Seattle has had a roller coaster season. After starting the year by earning points in their first five contests, they eventually hit a mid-season valley where they managed just one win in a 10-game stretch from late November to mid-December. They immediately responded with their best hockey of the year, rattling off an elite 8-0-1 run that carried them through the holidays.
However, they enter Sunday's matchup cold once again, having lost seven of their last nine games since that hot streak ended. They sit two points behind San Jose for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Jordan Eberle leads the squad in goals with 17 and Matty Beniers is the points leader with 33. One real bright spot for the club this season has been the play of goaltender Philipp Grubauer. After struggling the last four seasons with a sub-.900 save percentage, he is 10-5-3 this season with a 2.41 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Cody Glass has four goals and seven points in his last five games to lead the Devils. Dougie Hamilton has picked up at least a point in each of his last five games for a total of six points.
Kraken: Vince Dunn has a goal and three assists for four points in his last five games to lead the Kraken.
INJURIES
Devils:
Noesen (knee)
L.Hughes (shoulder)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Kraken:
Meyers (lower body)
Murray (lower body)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Jan. 14 vs. Kraken, 3-2 W
- Jan. 25 at Kraken
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
KRAKEN
GOALS
Hischier, 16
Eberle, 17
ASSISTS
Bratt, 26
Dunn, 24
POINTS
Hischier, 37
Beniers, 33
GAME NOTES
- The Devils have been elite at protecting the puck on the man advantage, allowing just one shorthanded goal this season (ranked 3rd in the NHL), while the Kraken have surrendered seven shorthanded goals (ranked 30th). The one shorthanded goal occurred in their last game, at Vancouver.
- New Jersey is a perfect 18-0-0 when leading after two periods this season, while Seattle has also been strong when closing out games, posting a 13-2-0 record in that same scenario.
- In the only prior meeting between these clubs this season (Jan. 14), the Devils defeated the Kraken 3-2, powered by a two-goal performance from captain Nico Hischier. Devils have never lost to the Kraken in regulation, with a record of 7-0-2.
- Jared McCann enters tonight's contest with goals in back-to-back games and now sits just four goals shy of 200 for his NHL career.
- Devils are tied with Minnesota and Dallas for the third-most wins on the road in the NHL this season at 15. Rangers have 16 and Lightning have 19.