Markstrom Starts in Road Trip Finale Matinee | PREVIEW

Slow Seattle

The Devils will look to apply that lesson against a Seattle team that challenged them earlier this month by slowing the game down and keeping play to the perimeter. Keefe said breaking through requires pace, especially through the neutral zone.

“They do a good job of really slowing things down,” he said. “The pace of play was quite slow when we were in Jersey, and I thought we were a little slow the other day in Vancouver too. We’ve got to be ready to skate and get the puck moving quickly today.”

New Jersey showed signs of progress in its last outing, scoring in a variety of ways rather than relying on one look.

“We scored in different ways,” Keefe said. “One off a faceoff, one off a really good offensive-zone sequence, and one off an entry and getting in behind the defense.”

That versatility will matter against a Kraken team that is comfortable dragging games into tight, low-event territory.

Markstrom Starts

The Devils will roll the same lineup as their previous game, with Jacob Markstrom getting the start in goal:

Meier - Hughes - Bratt

Palat - Hischier - Mercer

Dadonov - Cotter - Brown

Gritsyuk - Glass - Hameenaho

Siegenthaler - Pesce

Dillon - Hamilton

Nemec - Kovacevic

Markstrom

Allen

Keefe acknowledged that Jake Allen’s strong performance in Edmonton was part of the discussion, but said the decision reflects both rhythm and upcoming schedule.

“Jake played really well in Edmonton, so he was certainly a consideration,” Keefe said. “But the reality is we’re going to use both our guys. We’ve got a quick turnaround when we get back home on Tuesday, and Jake will go then.”

For Markstrom, the start also represents an immediate opportunity to respond.

“Marky wasn’t really happy with his game the other day,” Keefe said. “Despite that, he’s won four of his last five starts. This is a chance for him to get right back at it today against a team we played not too long ago.”

As the trip reaches its final stop, Keefe sees a familiar challenge ahead.

“We’ve got a job to do here,” he said. “It’s going to be like this the rest of the way.”