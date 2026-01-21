LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Oilers

The Devils visit the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on TNT/HBO MAX or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Edmonton Oilers
The Devils visit the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on TNT/HBO MAX or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals as of yet
Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Mercer
Dadonov - Cotter - Brown
Gritsyuk - Glass - Hameenaho
Siegenthaler - Pesce
Dillon - Hamilton
Nemec - Kovacevic
Allen
Markstrom
Podkolzin - McDavid - Hyman
Frederic - Nugent-Hopkins - Roslovic
Mangiapane - Lazar - Janmark
Howard - Savoie
Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Emberson
Walman - Stastney
Regula
Jarry
Ingram