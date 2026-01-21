LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Oilers

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Edmonton Oilers

njd-edm-follow-live
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils visit the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on TNT/HBO MAX or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Mercer
Dadonov - Cotter - Brown
Gritsyuk - Glass - Hameenaho

Siegenthaler - Pesce
Dillon - Hamilton
Nemec - Kovacevic

Allen
Markstrom

OILERS LINEUP

Podkolzin - McDavid - Hyman
Frederic - Nugent-Hopkins - Roslovic
Mangiapane - Lazar - Janmark
Howard - Savoie

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Emberson
Walman - Stastney
Regula

Jarry
Ingram

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Connor Brown returns to Edmonton tonight after spending the last two seasons with the Oilers.

