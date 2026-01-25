Devils Fall Short in Seattle | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• New Jersey was down to five defensemen late in the second period and through the third after Brett Pesce was hit into the boards and, in the collision, received a cut to the face. Pesce lay on the ice as a team trainer ran across the ice, but he was able to get up on his own and skate off, with a noticeable stream of blood coming off his face.

Pesce returned mid-way through the third period.

• New Jersey went 3-1-0 on their four-game road trip out west. The trip completes the final four-game trip of the season.

• Dougie has stretched his point-streak to eight straight appearances. His power play goal against the Kraken was his latest point, to bring his totals up to a goal and nine assists over the stretch. Technically, because Hamilton did not play against the Minnesota Wild, his point streak is counted as only seven games, since the eighth, in Pittsburgh on Jan. 8, was interrupted by sitting out against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 11.

The power play goal against the Kraken was also the 50th of Hamilton's career. Hamilton picked up a second power-play point, an assist, on Jack Hughes's third period goal.

• One of the talking points from Sheldon Keefe over the last couple of weeks, as the Devils' game started to trend in the right direction, was getting the power play to start trending in the same direction, and they can start feeling really good about their game. There was a subtle shift on the first unit man-advantage that is starting to pay dividends. Connor Brown has been added to the unit with Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, and Jack Hughes.

As a unit, over the last two games, they have scored three goals. A positive shift in momentum and a positive shift in productivity for the power play. Hischier and Brown scored power play goals in the previous two games, while Hamilton added the opening marker on Sunday afternoon.

• Good teams stand up for one another. And that's exactly what Dawson Mercer did in the first period, which took him out of the game for a solid stretch.

After Ondrej Palat was hit near the blueline and into the boards by defensemen Ryan Lindgren, it took no time for his teammate to respond, with Mercer immediately dropping the gloves with the 6-foot, 194-pound Lindgren.