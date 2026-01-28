Hameenaho Making Most of Opportunity | PROSPECT WATCH

An errant pass bounced loose just outside the Winnipeg blue line. That’s where Devils' rookie forward Lenni Hameenaho collected it, split two Jets defenders and raced in all alone on goal. After the Jets defensemen closed ground, he snapped a quick shot that found its way through the five-hole of reigning NHL MVP and three-time Vezina-winning goalie Connor Hellebuyck.
The Prudential Center crowd erupted in jubilation about the sequence and about the future of the young man who scored.
The excitement surrounding the 21-year-old from Kajaani, Finland has been palpable since last September’s rookie training camp. New Jersey’s second-round pick in 2023 (58th overall) had just potted 20 goals and added 51 points in 58 games as a 20-year-old with Assat of Liiga and was making to the jump to play in North America for the first time.
Though his name was on the bubble of making the Devils’ 2025 opening day roster, a preseason injury pretty much sealed his fate to start the campaign with Utica of the American Hockey League.
North America would prove to be an adjustment period, both on and off the ice. There is, of course, the smaller ice surface than the European variety that upon which he was used to playing. There is also the different style of play in the American Hockey League, a more grinding and rugged brand of hockey than the open and free flowing leagues in Finland.