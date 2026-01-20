Honoring John MacLean | RING OF HONOR

In the Pantheon of New Jersey heroes, there is a "One And Only" - namely John MacLean.

Whether it was his original playoff-clinching goal in Chicago - circa 1988 - or Mac's 1995 heroics against Detroit in the march to the Devils' first Stanley Cup, Johnny's list of noble feats have been vital keys to the franchise's growth.

For those and innumerable other reasons it explains why the native of Oshawa, Ontario is the Devils fourth Ring of Honor inductee.

"We knew from the very beginning that John would be a star," says Glenn "Chico" Resch, who was there when MacLean made his debut during the 1983-84 campaign, the franchise's second season in the National Hockey League. "It was only a matter of time for him to develop into the hero that he would become."

After excelling for a famed Ontario Junior hockey team, the Oshawa Generals, MacLean was New Jersey's first selection - sixth overall - in the 1983 Entry Draft.

"I got picked - along with Pat Verbeek - a year ahead of Johnny in the Devils' first draft," recalled “Mister Devil” Ken Daneyko. "Of course, we couldn't predict it at the time but the foundations of what would be a memorable team were being put into place. Another foundation block was added when Mac joined us for a handful of games (23) in 1983-84."

At training camp in preparation for the 1984-85 NHL campaign, new Devils coach Doug Carpenter checked out the kid who still looked like a fresh amateur. But, after a few workouts the red-headed bench boss turned to reporters and said, "At times MacLean has been the best player on the ice."

MacLean's first full season, which began in the fall of 1984, merely provided the first rung on the ladder up to the NHL's crest. He scored 13 goals and added 20 assists for 33 points: not Calder Trophy-worth, but not a bad start either.

"What mattered," said Max McNab, who was general manager at the time, "was that Johnny kept improving after his rookie year. His growth graph was very encouraging."

Sure enough, a season (1985-86) later MacLean hiked his goal total to 21 and helpers to 36 -totaling 57 points.

McNab: "He really came of age as a sniper in 1986-87 when he played a full 80-game season and went over the 30-goal mark (31), added 36 assists (67 points). From that point on we figured that the sky was the limit in terms of his production. The only problem was that we still hadn't made the playoffs since arriving in New Jersey."

According to "Pain And Progress," the official Devils' history of the club's early years, the following observation was made: "On the plus side was the dramatic improvement of John MacLean as well as rookies Kirk Muller and Greg Adams."

A turning point in the life of the franchise took place in the summer of 1987 when McNab's position as general manager was terminated. His replacement, Lou Lamoriello, wasted no time making moves and one, in particular, had a direct effect on MacLean.

Lou immediately dispatched the team's leading scorer Greg Adams and popular goalie Kirk McLean to Vancouver for center Patrik Sundstrom and a fourth-round draft choice. Over each of the previous five seasons the Swedish ace had averaged 25 goals. Lou also had made Brendan Shanahan his top draft pick.

"The Shanahan, Sundstrom, MacLean line was probably the second best line in Devils history behind the A Line (Patrik Elias, Petr Sykora, Jason Arnott)," said Hall of Fame New York Post hockey reporter Larry Brooks, who headed the Devils public relations department at the time. "It was just a great, great line."

Another Lamoriello move that abetted Johnny Mac's career took place on January 26, 1988 when Carpenter was fired and replaced as head coach by Jim Schoenfeld - one redhead followed the other, except that the results would be meaningfully more positive.

According to the Devils' history, "Slowly but significantly, John MacLean was emerging as a clutch scorer."