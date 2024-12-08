LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs. Avalanche 2

The Devils face the Avalanche tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
The Devils face the Avalanche tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
SHOTS: COL 8, NJD 11
POWER PLAY: COL -, NJD 0/1
HITS: COL 4, NJD 5
BLOCKED SHOTS: COL 6, NJD 4
GIVEAWAYS: COL 5, NJD 2
TAKEAWAYS: COL 2, NJD 1
SECOND PERIOD
Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Noesen
Haula-Mercer-Tatar
Cotter-Dowling-Légaré
Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce
Allen
Markstrom
Lehkonen-MacKinnon-Rantanen
Colton-Mittelstadt-Nichushkin
Kiviranta-Kelly-O’Connor
Prishchepov-Ivan-Wagner
Toews-Makar
Girard-Malinski
Middleton-deHaan
Wedgewood
Georgiev