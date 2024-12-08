LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs. Avalanche 2

The Devils face the Avalanche tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2024-12-08 at 7.15.31 PM
Screenshot 2024-12-08 at 7.36.31 PM

JAKE ALLEN FIRST PERIOD SAVES

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: COL 8, NJD 11
POWER PLAY: COL -, NJD 0/1
HITS: COL 4, NJD 5
BLOCKED SHOTS: COL 6, NJD 4
GIVEAWAYS: COL 5, NJD 2
TAKEAWAYS: COL 2, NJD 1

SECOND PERIOD

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Noesen
Haula-Mercer-Tatar
Cotter-Dowling-Légaré

Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce

Allen
Markstrom

AVALANCHE LINEUP

Lehkonen-MacKinnon-Rantanen
Colton-Mittelstadt-Nichushkin
Kiviranta-Kelly-O’Connor
Prishchepov-Ivan-Wagner

Toews-Makar
Girard-Malinski
Middleton-deHaan

Wedgewood
Georgiev

DEVILS MINUTE

As the Devils face the Avalanche, a detailed effort is needed. More on Devils Minute!

