Devils Face Sens in Challenge Opener | PREVIEW

The 2024 Prospects Challenge officially begins for the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

In their first of three games, the Devils will take on the Ottawa Senators' prospects.

On Thursday, the Devils officially opened rookie camp with their first on-ice practice of training camp. The Prospects Challenge is a unique time for the younger players heading into main camp to begin to separate themselves and leave a mark before the established NHL players arrive.

“When you look at Rookie Camp, it’s the first time our GM, our head coach, and our scouts will all be together and looking at these prospects and evaluating them,” Utica head coach Kevin Dineen said. “They’re playing against like players, same age, coming up, fairly new to the pro game. It’s great to have eyes on you.

“It’s a great chance to make a statement with your game.”

Dineen and his Utica Comets staff run the rookie portion of camp and will be behind the bench for the tournament.

Returnees Xavier Parent and Chase Stillman will serve as assistant captains in Buffalo, while defenseman Seamus Casey makes his tournament debut after turning pro this summer.

"I’m just ready to be a pro. It’s a big step coming from junior or college. I just want to prove that I have what it takes to be at this level."

You can watch the game on NewJerseyDevils.com and on the mobile app. Be sure to tune in starting at 3:25 p.m. when Catherine Bogart kicks off the coverage before Matt Loughlin and Sam Kasan take over the game's call.