Devils Prospects Practice in Buffalo | NOTEBOOK

Big M

Devils defensive prospect Igor Mburanumwe has a unique background. His parents both fled hostile conflicts in Africa and immigrated to Canada. Coming from Africa, they had no idea what this sport of hockey is.

“We all learned at the same time,” Mburanumwe said. “When we moved to our neighborhood the guys were playing hockey in the winter. I was like ‘mom, I want to try and be like everyone else.’ She was like, ‘I don’t know what this sport is.’

“Every game, every practice, I would wake up my parents to go to the Saturday 6 a.m. practices. Now, my parents love it as much as I do.”

Mburanumwe’s parents made the trip from Montreal to Buffalo in order to see their son participate in the annual Prospects Challenge.

“It was special. Halfway through the first I saw them through the stands, and they gave me a smile,” Mburanumwe said. “It puts things into perspective. They’ve sacrificed so much for me to be here. I just try to make the most out of it.”

Mburanumwe, 20, played hockey at Victoriaville of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. This summer he received a message from his agent saying that the Devils wanted to invite him to the club’s development camp in July.

“I was with some friends, working. We couldn’t believe it,” he smiled. “We were staring at the message for so long.”