Poulter Shines in Victory Over Sabres | GAME STORY

In front of a full house in Buffalo, the Devils and Sabres played a close, physical affair.

Despite giving up the first goal of the game, the Devils worked their way back to the lead and a 5-2 final score. They are now 2-0-0 to start their three-game tournament.

Goaltender Isaac Poulter was phenomenal against the hard-working Sabres facing 34 shots and letting in just two goals. The Devils found themselves on the wrong side of several penalty calls, taking six penalties and only once conceding a goal in big part to Poulter’s agility and calmness.

"He gave up one early and I think he wasn’t crazy about that goal," Kevin Dineen, Utica's head coach said, "From there he just settled right in. I think he was under siege at times, I think we had some management issues with the puck but hey, goaltenders make good hockey teams and we were really happy with his solid effort.”

The hometown team opened the scoring 5:29 in the game on a goal by Tyler Tullio, forcing New Jersey to play from behind for the first time this tournament. The Devils played from behind for under four minutes after Xavier Parent converted on a highlight reel pass and vision from Chase Stillman.

Stillman made his presence known again early in the second period, forcing Buffalo goaltender Ryerson Leenders into a turnover, that Stillman shot five-hole on an off-kilter Leenders for the 2-1 lead. The lead would grow on a 2-on-1 play with Tag Bertuzzi and Matias Melovsky connecting on the power play, Melovsky tapping home the cross-ice pass from Bertuzzi.

The Sabres drew within one on a goal by Jiri Kulich in the second.

Cole Brown added the insurance goal for New Jersey with 1:27 to play and Chase Stillman contributed the Devils 5th goal of the game, an empty-net goal with 25 seconds remaining.

The Devils wrap up the Prospects Challenge on Monday at 10 a.m. against the Boston Bruins.