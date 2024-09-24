Devils, Prudential Center, Phelps Construction Group Announce Partnership Extension | RELEASE

Phelps Construction Group named presenting sponsor of Prudential Center’s The Lofts

the lofts phelps
By Devils PR
@NJDevils NewJerseyDevils.com

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center announced today a multi-year partnership expansion with Phelps Construction Group, naming them the presenting sponsor of The Lofts premium hospitality space at Prudential Center.

The Lofts presented by Phelps Construction Group is a premium space inspired by the classic styling of old New Jersey. The "speakeasy" influenced club offers patrons three unique seating options: Boxes, Tables, & Club Seating which deliver exceptional views, outstanding aesthetics, all-inclusive dining and an unparalleled overall event experience.

Phelps Construction Group has been involved with a multitude of construction projects since Prudential Center opened in 2007, including premium hospitality spaces such as the Prudential Lounge and newly built Pier Club, as well as recent locker room upgrades. As a New Jersey-based business, Phelps Construction Group shares the vision of serving the surrounding community.

“We are excited to announce Phelps Construction Group as the new sponsor of The Lofts,” said Chad Biggs, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Activation, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “Phelps Construction Group made our vision for Prudential Center’s premium spaces come alive and built environments where our fans can enjoy an elevated experience at games and events.”

"We are proud to be partnering with the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center in sponsoring the Lofts which we designed and built in 2018," said Jeffrey Rainforth, President of Phelps Construction Group. "The New Jersey Devils awarded us one of our first projects as a firm in 2007. Since then we have built many projects for them and formed a special relationship with the team at Prudential Center which makes this sponsorship even more important to us."

