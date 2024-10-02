Devils Partner PGIM to Activate at Global Series | RELEASE

PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, will promote the 2024 NHL Global Series

The New Jersey Devils announced today PGIM, the $1.33 trillion global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU), will promote the 2024 NHL Global Series™ Czechia presented by Fastenal.

PGIM will be an official partner of the 2024 NHL Global Series™ Czechia presented by Fastenal, and will also receive a New Jersey Devils helmet decal and broadcast exposure on physical and Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards during the two regular season games against the Buffalo Sabres in Prague on October 4 and 5. The 2024 NHL Global Series™ Czechia presented by Fastenal will be broadcast to hockey fans in over 20 countries across Europe.

The New Jersey Devils have also granted Prudential branding for a ‘Czech Out the Devils’ content series across New Jersey Devils platforms.

“This partnership showcases PGIM’s own international footprint, particularly in Europe, while having its roots in Newark, New Jersey,” said Ken Poliziani, chief marketing officer for PGIM. “Like the Devils, PGIM’s goal for our clients is to outperform — just without the skates, and it’s exciting to know that our brand will be seen by a much wider audience across Europe with this series sponsorship.”

“Prudential has been a valued partner of the New Jersey Devils and we are thrilled to have them join us on the international stage in Prague with their global asset management business,” said Jake Reynolds, President, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. “Our players will proudly represent PGIM on their helmets, providing them with the brand exposure they deserve at a global level.”

