Devils Open 2025 Training Camp | NOTEBOOK

Summer is over and Devils hockey is back!
The team has unified in Newark for the start of 2025 Training Camp, which opens with on-ice sessions Thursday. There will be two groups hitting the ice (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) with media availability following. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald and head coach Sheldon Keefe will hold a media conference around 3 p.m. which will be live streamed on the Devils website.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!