Devils Open 2025 Training Camp | NOTEBOOK

By Sam Kasan
Summer is over and Devils hockey is back!

The team has unified in Newark for the start of 2025 Training Camp, which opens with on-ice sessions Thursday. There will be two groups hitting the ice (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) with media availability following. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald and head coach Sheldon Keefe will hold a media conference around 3 p.m. which will be live streamed on the Devils website.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Jack's Mental Refresh

Jack Hughes met with the media today. He talked about the mental hardship of his season-ending shoulder injury from last year.

“Enjoying life outside of hockey. Enjoying myself being at home with my friends and my family,” he said. “Then when it’s time to dial in, be ready to go, be excited for the year. That’s what makes things great. You start to miss the game, and you want to work harder when you come back.”

Jack Hughes speaks following the first on-ice day of 2025 Devils Training Camp.

House Cleaning

The Devils provided the following updates on status for several players:

  • Jacob Markstrom is not participating in practice today (personal/family reasons)
  • Stefan Noesen has a groin injury. The injury pre-existed from last season and was re-injured late in the summer. It required a procedure and he's expected to miss some time.
  • Shane Lachance and Lenni Hameenaho suffered injuries in Buffalo during Prospects Challenge. The team is monitoring and both skated this morning.
  • Johnathan Kovacevic underwent knee surgery over the summer and will miss an extended period of time. He is out indefinitely.

Group 1 Practice

Group 1 is highlighted by Jack Hughes (returning from a shoulder injury), Jesper Bratt, Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Pesce, Brendan Dillon and Jake Allen. Judging by early workflow, Hughes is skating with Bratt and Dadonov.

Bratt on Dadonov: "He's such a smart player. Me and Jack were watching him do his thing out there. It's a really exciting player to play with. He's been in the game for such a long time. He's got a lot of routine under his belt. Me and Jack are going to learn a lot from him. We're excited."

Hughes on Dadonov: "That was fun. We were snapping it around a bit. I don't know him too well, but I'm sure we'll get to know him over camp here."

Practice Group 2

Devils Group 2 has Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer and Dougie Hamilton. The used the following workflow...

Second Installment

The Devils open their second training camp under head coach Sheldon Keefe Thursday morning. Last year, general manager Tom Fitzgerald said his team experienced some “sticker shock” at how difficult and demanding Keefe is. The players feel a lot more comfortable heading into this second camp.

“The drills are similar. We know what type of game he wants us to play,” Jesper Bratt said. “He knows what type of players we are and what we bring to the table. It’s a good thing to come in with more confidence on both parts and we know what work needs to be done.”

“I know him now. We have a relationship,” Jack Hughes said. “It’s nice to come in here and know what to expect from him and he knows what to expect from me. I come in knowing what he wants out of me.”

Jesper Bratt speaks after the first on-ice day of 2025 Devils Training Camp.

Grinding Nemo

Devils defenseman Simon Nemec took advantage of having “the longest summer in four, five years” to train. One of his biggest keys was bulking up his body and playing with more strength.

“The training was harder and more hours. I feel better right now,” Nemec said. “I feel stronger on the ice, but every guy is strong here. We’ll see how it goes in preseason.”

Nemec played his best last year during the playoffs, which included scoring the double-overtime playoff winner in Game 3. His goal this camp is to carry that play into the start of the season.

“I have to move my legs more. If I’m moving my legs my game is better,” Nemec said. “And I want to be more physical.

“Closing guys earlier, being more physical around the net and don’t give up stupid goals.”

Simon Nemec speaks after the first on-ice day of training camp.

He Said It:

Brett Pesce on initial impressions from Day 1 of camp: “The speed. We’re a fast group, competitive group. You don’t have much time with the puck, even in practice. It makes my life harder, but easier in the games.”

Brett Pesce speaks to the media after the first on-ice day at training camp.

