Devils Open 2025 Training Camp | NOTEBOOK

Second Installment

The Devils open their second training camp under head coach Sheldon Keefe Thursday morning. Last year, general manager Tom Fitzgerald said his team experienced some “sticker shock” at how difficult and demanding Keefe is. The players feel a lot more comfortable heading into this second camp.

“The drills are similar. We know what type of game he wants us to play,” Jesper Bratt said. “He knows what type of players we are and what we bring to the table. It’s a good thing to come in with more confidence on both parts and we know what work needs to be done.”

“I know him now. We have a relationship,” Jack Hughes said. “It’s nice to come in here and know what to expect from him and he knows what to expect from me. I come in knowing what he wants out of me.”