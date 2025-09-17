Fitzgerald, Scoppetto Named to Team USA | BLOG

By Sam Kasan
By Sam Kasan

Team USA Men's Ice Hockey announced their club staff for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympic Games, and the staff will include two Devils.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald (management staff) and equipment manager Chris Scoppetto (equipment manager) will be joining Team USA’s staff.

Fitzgerald served as an assistant GM for Team USA at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. As a player, he represented the United States at the 1989 and ’91 IIHF World Championship and the 1987 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Scoppetto served as an equipment manager for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off with Team USA. “Frosty” has supported the United States as equipment manager at the 2011, ’17, ’19 and ’22 IIHF Men’s World Championship. He also helped Team USA at the 2004 World Cup.

