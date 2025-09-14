Stand Outs from Prospects Challenge | FEATURE

Shane Lachance

Shane Lachance really stood out during the Prospects Challenge, and not just because he towers over the ice with his 6-foot-5, 218-pound frame. He scored two goals (three really) and added an assist for three points in a two-game showing. He leveled a few big hits and even dropped the gloves to defend a teammate.

Lachance scored a goal along the goal line against Columbus that was a thing of beauty. The puck came off the backboards behind the goal. Lachance, positioned at the goal line, snagged it off the bounce, dragged it back to just above the goal line, and then from an impossible angle somehow shot the puck off the far post and into the net. (Lachance had a goal taken away in the same game when the referees alleged that he interfered with the goaltender, however even the referees after the game admitted that there was no interference and the goal should have counted).

Lachance also scored a goal against Buffalo with some beautiful hand-eye coordination work. After some tic-tac-toe passing led to a slot shot, the rebound jumped into the air and Lachance swatted it baseball-style into the net for a power-play goal. In the same game, he helped set up a goal by Lenni Hameenaho by making a perfect pass from the corner while taking a big hit in the process.

Lachance will have a legitimate shot of making the NHL roster and his play at this tournament should only help him make a case as training camp opens Wednesday.