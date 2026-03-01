Road Trip Ends on High Note | GAME STORY

ST. LOUIS, MO - A two-goal second period was all New Jersey needed Saturday evening in St. Louis.

Timo Meier opened the scoring with his 16th goal of the season, and Dougie Hamilton followed with a power-play strike with just 14 seconds remaining in the second, to lead New Jersey past the Blues, 3-1.

The two goals marked the first time in six games that the Devils scored multiple goals.

Jacob Markstrom wasn’t tested often against the Blues, but manned the fort as needed , with the Devils controlling the majority of the possession. Their dominance was especially evident in the second period, when New Jersey more than doubled St. Louis in shots, 17-6, and capitalized with a 2-0 edge on the scoreboard.

Nico Hischier closed out the Devils scoring with the empty net goal, for his 20th goal of the season.

Pavel Buchnevich scored with less than two minutes to play to negate Jacob Markstrom's shutout bid.