Devils Practice in Denver | NOTEBOOK

Line Reunion

The Devils switched up a lot of their line combinations in Sunday’s 5-0 win at Nashville.

A couple of the trios featured some familiar groupings. One is putting Tomas Tatar with Nico Hischier. The two worked a lot together two years ago (along with Dawson Mercer).

“It was the first game. I felt we played really well; we got rewarded,” said Tatar, who scored in the game. “I personally enjoy it a lot because I’m close with Nico as a friend as well. That makes it a lot easier. I feel we’re building some chemistry.”

Most of this season, Tatar has been working on a bottom-6 role. This was his first chance bumping up the lineup and working with Hischier.

“The role is different being on the bottom-6 or the top-6,” Tatar said. “I feel a little more familiar in that role, but I’ll do anything I can to help the team. Whatever that will be, but I feel a lot better up there.”

Another reunion was the merging of Timo Meier, Justin Dowling and Mercer together. They have played a few games together this season, and in those odd occasions have mounted some success.

“We try to play well in all zones and when we get the chance go on the offense,” Meier said. “I’ve played with Mercer. He’s a good player that can make offensively plays, but he’s also responsible in the D zone. We’re all trying to bring our strengths to the line, and we’ll have success.”