Devils Practice in Denver | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing Tuesday afternoon at Joy Burns Arena.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The only absent player for the Devils' practice was center Jack Hughes, who was given a day off. He's played a lot of hockey with the 4 Nations tournament and the team is trying to get him some adequate rest.
Goaltender Jacob Markstrom (MCL), took part in the full practice, but split his time with Nico Daws at one end of the ice.
When the Devils face the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night, it will mark the 600th career game played for Meier.
“I knew I was close. I didn’t know it was tomorrow until they told me. It’s nice,” he said. “Six hundred games, thinking back you remember your first game and all the ups and downs to here. It’s another game I want to win. It’s a milestone but nothing crazy.”
Meier’s first career game was Dec. 16, 2016 at Montreal. He scored a goal in the contest.
“It was a good start. I scored in the first,” Meier said. “Good memory in Montreal do, close to where I played junior. It was a lot of fun.”
Meier played junior in the QMJHL with Halifax and Rouyn-Noranda.
The Devils switched up a lot of their line combinations in Sunday’s 5-0 win at Nashville.
A couple of the trios featured some familiar groupings. One is putting Tomas Tatar with Nico Hischier. The two worked a lot together two years ago (along with Dawson Mercer).
“It was the first game. I felt we played really well; we got rewarded,” said Tatar, who scored in the game. “I personally enjoy it a lot because I’m close with Nico as a friend as well. That makes it a lot easier. I feel we’re building some chemistry.”
Most of this season, Tatar has been working on a bottom-6 role. This was his first chance bumping up the lineup and working with Hischier.
“The role is different being on the bottom-6 or the top-6,” Tatar said. “I feel a little more familiar in that role, but I’ll do anything I can to help the team. Whatever that will be, but I feel a lot better up there.”
Another reunion was the merging of Timo Meier, Justin Dowling and Mercer together. They have played a few games together this season, and in those odd occasions have mounted some success.
“We try to play well in all zones and when we get the chance go on the offense,” Meier said. “I’ve played with Mercer. He’s a good player that can make offensively plays, but he’s also responsible in the D zone. We’re all trying to bring our strengths to the line, and we’ll have success.”
Tatar on playing in the Denver altitude; "It does hit you at the start. A good recipe for it is short shifts at the start, ease into it. As the game goes on you feel better and better."
Meier on getting something from Nico Daws for his shutout preserving save with his skate: "I might have to ask him. He played a great game. Awesome to see him get a shutout. That was a lucky one to save that."
