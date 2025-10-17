Friday Practice | NOTEBOOK

Practice Details

Forward Stefan Noesen (groin) continues to work during practice. He was used on the club's fourth line at practice Friday, but isn't quite ready to play just yet per head coach Sheldon Keefe.

"He's feeling better and getting closer the more reps that we get him," Keefe said. "There's two things, there's the health and feeling and being strong, and then there's the conditioning side of it - which the more reps we can get him as a forward in practice. He's not going to play tomorrow but he's getting to the point where he's close.

"We'll map it out as to when might be the appropriate date, but we're not there yet."