Friday Practice | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside the Prudential Center.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Forward Stefan Noesen (groin) continues to work during practice. He was used on the club's fourth line at practice Friday, but isn't quite ready to play just yet per head coach Sheldon Keefe.
"He's feeling better and getting closer the more reps that we get him," Keefe said. "There's two things, there's the health and feeling and being strong, and then there's the conditioning side of it - which the more reps we can get him as a forward in practice. He's not going to play tomorrow but he's getting to the point where he's close.
"We'll map it out as to when might be the appropriate date, but we're not there yet."
Brown on facing the Oilers, his former team over the past two seasons: “I have some fairly deep bonds over there from what we went through so it’ll be a fun game. It’ll be a different game. I’m really close friends with a lot of guys over there. But those are the ones you want to dig in a little bit more for. It’ll be a really fun game and I’m looking forward to it.”
Keefe on team defense: “I think we made great strides in that area last season. I think we have to make greater strides this year. There’s been more buy-in in that area. You see the first goal against and that’s not even close to being good team defense. But you look at the remainder of the game, I thought we did a real nice job of killing plays, protecting our net, not giving them a lot of a high-end.”
