Down Goes Florida | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• One characteristic emerging from the previous three games for the Devils is their ability to overwhelm teams in the offensive zone and apply consistent pressure. It’s built on speed and perimeter cycling, forcing opponents to chase. As the opposition chases, they fatigue and it opens up lanes for passes or for players to cut to the net and create scoring chances. When the Devils are clicking, that’s what it looks like. At times these last few contests, the Devils have looked absolutely dominant.

Meier: “That’s where we can take advantage of teams. We get them tired then we get our skilled guys out there, make those plays and make stuff happen.”

• Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe worked 1-on-1 with the unit of Ondrej Palat – Jack Hughes – Jesper Bratt at practice Wednesday. He wanted more from his top unit. And they answered the challenge against the Panthers. They were dominant at times on the ice, creating opportunities and tilting the ice in their favor.

• Jack Hughes’ abilities were on full display with his power-play goal. He correctly anticipated as he carried the puck to the goal line that Panthers goalie Daniil Tarasov would drop into a reverse VH (on his knee with leg pad flushed to the ice and his upper body leaning on the post). The positive with that maneuver is it secures the 95 percent of the net. But goaltenders are exposed up high (the remaining 5 percent) if a player is able to make a dynamic shot from a tough angle. Jack Hughes is one of those few players. As soon as Tarasov began dropping down, Hughes ripped a shot up high off the netminder’s shoulder and in. Jack showed the smarts to anticipate Tarasov’s move. Then showed the skill, hands and accuracy to make a near-impossible shot. Though Hughes has shown time and time again that he is able to make that play.

Jack Hughes: “I was just going through my reads. You can’t do that shot all the time just because the goalies have a read on me, that I like shooting there. Sometimes when I see it, I can definitely pick that spot.”

• Jesper Bratt picked up an assist on the team’s opening goal. It was the 300th assist of his career. He ranks 10th all-time in franchise history and trails Aaron Broten (307) for ninth place.

• What a sequence between Dawson Mercer and Nico Hischier on their goal connection. It started with Mercer diving face first and flat to the ice to poke a puck away from a Panther and to the stick of Hischier. Then the captain makes the perfect shot, bardown for the insurance tally.

• The Devils had a rough start to the game. The Panthers opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game (1:59) when Evan Rodrigues tallied his second of the year. But the tide began to turn thanks two power plays for the Devils. They didn’t score on either of those, however, they generated so many Grade A chances that they pulled momentum into their favor.

Meier: "Not the start we wanted but over the (course of the) game we got better. We came out in the third (period) and took over."

• The Devils' penalty kill put in another perfect effort, stopping all five shorthanded times out. The unit is now 16 of 17 on the season (94.1%).