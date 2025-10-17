Just the Beginning | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Here we go again! The NHL season is already a week and a half in, and four games down. The Devils are off and running, out to prove they’re ready for the long grind ahead and with their sights set on big things. A new season always comes with all the anticipation, energy, and possibilities. There’s nothing quite like the fresh start of a new year, when every team has a clean slate.
As we kick off another year, I'm thrilled to once again bring you closer to your team with weekly editions of 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster for a behind-the-scenes look at the grind, the funny stories, and the moments that will come to define the season.
Already, this group has faced its share of early adversity with injuries, but they’re no strangers to overcoming those challenges. Each day has become an opportunity to get just a little bit better and to build something special, leading up to the crescendo and beyond an 82-game regular season. The road ahead won’t be easy, but this team looks more ready than ever to put in the work and chase something special.