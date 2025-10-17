Just the Beginning | 10 TAKEAWAYS

4.

Looks like it will be hard to scoop Arseny Gritsyuk on anything this year. The man is a constant presence on his Telegram account, giving his own behind-the-scenes look into his life. He’s been a real joy to be around, happy-go-lucky, but hard-working and as dedicated as they come.

But here’s my likely one and only scoop:

Arseny has joined the pre-game soccer crew. I spotted him out there ahead of the Rangers game at Prudential Center.

One of my favorite stories that Gritsyuk did share was finally having his daughter in New Jersey with him but not having any proper toys for the two-year-old to play with. He mentioned it to his teammates and the next morning sitting in his stall was a bunch of toys from Ondrej Palat. Palat, the father of two young girls himself, brought in some toys they no longer use (and a few new ones too!) for Gritsyuk to bring home to his daughter.

I also got a kick out of him coming up to me the other day and asking if I'm the one who does the handwriting. He said everyone sees it back home. Yes, it's me!

I also have to share this...! When I first met Arseny when he arrived in New Jersey, I had the opportunity to sit down with him for almost half an hour to get to know him for our introductory article. When it came to the topic of his daughter, Esiniya, I asked him if he could write it out for me, to make sure I got the spelling correct.

My first impression? I actually don't think it's that bad! Definitely different than mine, but it has some character!