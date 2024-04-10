Hughes Rated a Top Stick-Handler, Dressed by Peers | BLOG

hughes arrival jack
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The National Hockey League Players’ Association unveiled its 2023-24 NHLPA Player Poll results from a total of 639 NHLPA members who took part in the yearly survey.

Devils center Jack Hughes landed on the top list for the league’s best stick-handler and best dressed.

Hughes, 22, ranked third in stick-handling at 8.06 percent. He also ranked tied for fourth (Nikita Kucherov, Patrick Kane) in the best dressed category at 2.47 percent.

Hughes, the NHL’s No. 1-overall pick in the 2019 draft, finished the 2023-24 season with 27 goals and 74 points in 62 games played.

This is ninth edition of the NHLPA Player Poll with players from each of the 32 clubs surveyed anonymously during the first half of the regular season. NHLPA members were asked 15 questions on a variety of topics.

Full poll is here.

