Devils' Forward Depth Creating Competition | FEATURE

Devils Make 5 Roster Moves | BLOG

Full Group of Vets Practice Together at Camp  | NOTEBOOK

GAME STORY vs. Islanders 9/28/23

PREVIEW vs ISLANDERS 10/2/23

Devils vs Flyers | GAME STORY at FLYERS 9/28/23

Bahl Takes Nothing for Granted | FEATURE

Devils Prepare for Next Preseason Game  | NOTEBOOK

Devils at Rangers | GAME STORY 9.28.23

Holtz Faster, Mentally Stronger this Camp | FEATURE

Devils' Camp Continues Wednesday | NOTEBOOK

Former Devil Cory Schneider Announces Retirement | BLOG

Devils Dominate Flyers in Preseason Opener | GAME STORY

GAME STORY: Devils at Canadiens 9/25/23

Green's Goal is Improvement | FEATURE

Group B Wins in OT to Cap Camp Scrimmages | RECAP

Luke Hughes Returns to Practice at Camp | NOTEBOOK

Devils Practice, Scrimmage on Day 2 of Camp | NOTEBOOK

Devils Host Rangers in Home Preseason Finale | PREVIEW

The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers in the penultimate exhibition slate

Jack Hughes NY Rangers
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils will hold their final home preseason contest Wednesday night when they host the New York Rangers at Prudential Center. Puck drop is 7 p.m. You can watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Radio Network.

BY THE NUMBERS

PRE-GAME STORY

TV & RADIO

• You can watch the game on MSGSN beginning with the Pre-Game Show at 6:30 p.m.

• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 6:50 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Sam Kasan

PREVIEW

DEVILS (5-0-0) vs. NY RANGERS (1-3-0)

Head-to-Head

The Devils defeated the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 28 by a count of 3-2. New Jersey had a 2-1 lead late in the contest on the power of goals by Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli. Michael McLeod added an empty-netter to make it 3-1. Rangers’ Brennan Othmann scored late to make it 3-2, which held as the final score. Erik Gustafsson had the other New York goal.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils look to stay hot in the preseason. New Jersey is a perfect 5-0 during exhibition play, including a 3-2 win at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers on Sept. 28.

Jesper Bratt leads the team with four goals and eight points in three games. He also has a plus-7. Jack Hughes follows in second with six points (2g-4a). Defenseman Kevin Bahl has notched four assists in three contests. Goaltender Vitek Vanecek is 2-0 with a 1.17 goals-against average .952 save percentage.

Rangers Team Scope:

The Rangers are 1-3 in preseason action. They are led by defenseman Erik Gustafsson’s three points (1g-2a). Rookie Brennan Othmann has two goals. Only five players have two or more points during exhibition play. Goalie Igor Shesterkin is 1-0 with a 1.73 goals-against average and .938 save percentage. 

By the Numbers:

Bratt recorded a hat trick Monday night against the New York Islanders. He also posted a three-assist game during the preseason against Philadelphia.

Mika Zibanejad, the Rangers’ best defensive forward, is a minus-4 during the preseason.