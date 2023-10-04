Devils Host Rangers in Home Preseason Finale | PREVIEW

The Devils will hold their final home preseason contest Wednesday night when they host the New York Rangers at Prudential Center. Puck drop is 7 p.m. You can watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Radio Network.
The Devils defeated the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 28 by a count of 3-2. New Jersey had a 2-1 lead late in the contest on the power of goals by Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli. Michael McLeod added an empty-netter to make it 3-1. Rangers’ Brennan Othmann scored late to make it 3-2, which held as the final score. Erik Gustafsson had the other New York goal.
The Devils look to stay hot in the preseason. New Jersey is a perfect 5-0 during exhibition play, including a 3-2 win at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers on Sept. 28.
Jesper Bratt leads the team with four goals and eight points in three games. He also has a plus-7. Jack Hughes follows in second with six points (2g-4a). Defenseman Kevin Bahl has notched four assists in three contests. Goaltender Vitek Vanecek is 2-0 with a 1.17 goals-against average .952 save percentage.
The Rangers are 1-3 in preseason action. They are led by defenseman Erik Gustafsson’s three points (1g-2a). Rookie Brennan Othmann has two goals. Only five players have two or more points during exhibition play. Goalie Igor Shesterkin is 1-0 with a 1.73 goals-against average and .938 save percentage.
Bratt recorded a hat trick Monday night against the New York Islanders. He also posted a three-assist game during the preseason against Philadelphia.
Mika Zibanejad, the Rangers’ best defensive forward, is a minus-4 during the preseason.