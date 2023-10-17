News Feed

Devils Comeback Falls Short Against Panthers | GAME STORY

The Devils have lost their first game of the season, a 4-3 final to the Florida Panthers

Jack vs Panthers
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEWARK - A New Jersey Devils comeback fell just short on Monday night. After the Panthers built a 3-0 lead heading into the third period, New Jersey fought their way back into the competition scoring three goals in the third to get themselves within one before time ran out.

For a third straight game the Devils struggled with their opening period, not only falling behind in the scoreline but watching the opponent dictate most of the play. 

"The expectations have been really high here," Tyler Toffoli said post-game, "and every game we've played so far teams have come out and obviously taken over the game and we're playing from behind right from the start."

The third was by far the most eventful for New Jersey.

On a power play opportunity, Erik Haula replaced Ondrej Palat on the Jack Hughes unit and redirected a Hughes shot from just below the blueline to beat Sergei Bobrovsky for the first time, Monday night. Hughes' assist secured at least a point in every game to start the season, with six points (2g-4a) in three games. Jesper Bratt picked up his fourth point of the season with his secondary assist on the power play.

Chipping away at the game, Haula once again came up with a big play, wiring a shot a Bobrovsky that rebounded to his right post where Michael McLeod was stationed. It was as easy a goal as McLeod might ever score, in the right place at the right time, just sweeping the puck into the open net. McLeod's goal cut the Panthers lead to 4-2, bringing Prudential Center to life.

With Vitek Vanecek pulled for an extra attacker with well over three minutes left to play in the game, the Devils 6-on-5 group went to work. The Devils held the zone, forcing the Panthers penalty killers into a long, tired shift, that Jesper Bratt capitalized on to bring New Jersey within a goal at 17:37 of the third, bringing the Devils within one.

But the deficit proved too big in the end, despite the comeback effort, the Devils losing 4-3 to the Panthers.

"We need more desperation, more battle," head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game, "It's something we talked about it's something we didn't get. We had too many passengers in the first period (...) when we start the game there are 18 guys who are playing, we need more out of our group."

Sam Reinhart had two goals, and Carter Verhaeghe and Niko Mikkola each had one for Florida, who picked up their first win of the season.

New Jersey falls to Florida 4-3.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights: FLA 4, NJD 3
Rewind: Clawed
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Hischier | Vanecek | Toffoli
Head Coach Lindy Ruff: Watch

Here are some observations from the game:

• First periods continue to be an issue for the Devils. Although the opening two minutes tonight were far stronger than in the first two games, the opponent, once again, was able to jump out to the early lead. The Panthers both outshot and outscored the Devils in the first, with a 2-0 lead after 20 and an 11-9 shot advantage.

In the first three games of the season, the Devils have been outshot (38-23) and outscored (3-0) in the first period.

"I think we’re not playing as fast as we know we can," Toffoli said of the first periods, "I think we’re kind of just waiting around, stretching ourselves out, playing slow and not giving ourselves a chance to come into the zone with speed or forecheck, really any of those things that make us a good hockey team.”

• Tyler Toffoli on who it falls on when the team is not prepared to play: "Ourselves, for sure. No one is going to go on the ice for us and put our skates on, put our gear on, that's what it comes down to at the end of the day."

• Lindy Ruff said prior to the game that his line combinations may change throughout the game as they toy with what will work best in terms of production. Here's how the Devils forward lineup up for most of the second period:

Palat-Hischier-Mercer
Toffoli-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Haula-Holtz
Lazar-McLeod-Bastian

• It was something that had been experimented with during the preseason and training camp: Jesper Bratt on the penalty kill. Against the Panthers, Bratt got his chance in-season playing 1:27 of penalty kill time.

• Timo Meier, John Marino and Curtis Lazar only played a single shift each in the third period.

"Coaches decision," Ruff said after the game. He also added that Meier cannot take the penalties he did tonight. He had two penalties in the second period just four minutes apart. 

• Erik Haula's power-play goal early in the third period prevented New Jersey from being shut out for the first time since April 24, 2022. The Devils have gone well over a calendar year without going scoreless in a game.

• For the first time this season the Devils entered the third period trailing in a game.

• Tomas Nosek missed his first game of the season with an injury. He's considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils hit the road for a game against the New York Islanders this Thursday. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 