Devils Comeback Falls Short Against Panthers | GAME STORY

NEWARK - A New Jersey Devils comeback fell just short on Monday night. After the Panthers built a 3-0 lead heading into the third period, New Jersey fought their way back into the competition scoring three goals in the third to get themselves within one before time ran out.

For a third straight game the Devils struggled with their opening period, not only falling behind in the scoreline but watching the opponent dictate most of the play.

"The expectations have been really high here," Tyler Toffoli said post-game, "and every game we've played so far teams have come out and obviously taken over the game and we're playing from behind right from the start."

The third was by far the most eventful for New Jersey.

On a power play opportunity, Erik Haula replaced Ondrej Palat on the Jack Hughes unit and redirected a Hughes shot from just below the blueline to beat Sergei Bobrovsky for the first time, Monday night. Hughes' assist secured at least a point in every game to start the season, with six points (2g-4a) in three games. Jesper Bratt picked up his fourth point of the season with his secondary assist on the power play.

Chipping away at the game, Haula once again came up with a big play, wiring a shot a Bobrovsky that rebounded to his right post where Michael McLeod was stationed. It was as easy a goal as McLeod might ever score, in the right place at the right time, just sweeping the puck into the open net. McLeod's goal cut the Panthers lead to 4-2, bringing Prudential Center to life.

With Vitek Vanecek pulled for an extra attacker with well over three minutes left to play in the game, the Devils 6-on-5 group went to work. The Devils held the zone, forcing the Panthers penalty killers into a long, tired shift, that Jesper Bratt capitalized on to bring New Jersey within a goal at 17:37 of the third, bringing the Devils within one.

But the deficit proved too big in the end, despite the comeback effort, the Devils losing 4-3 to the Panthers.

"We need more desperation, more battle," head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game, "It's something we talked about it's something we didn't get. We had too many passengers in the first period (...) when we start the game there are 18 guys who are playing, we need more out of our group."

Sam Reinhart had two goals, and Carter Verhaeghe and Niko Mikkola each had one for Florida, who picked up their first win of the season.