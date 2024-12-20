Devils Back Home to Host Penguins | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are back from a two-game road trip where they went 1-1-0, posting wins against the St. Louis Blues and losing to the Blue Jackets in Columbus. New Jersey are back at home to play against the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time this season, who are one of two teams, along with Philadelphia, in the Metropolitan Division the Devils have yet to face this season.

At home this season, the Devils are 9-6-3, a record they improved on over the past two weeks going 3-1-1 during a five-game homestand. In the span of 11 games, Jack Hughes has earned a total of 17 points (5g-12a) while Jesper Bratt has four goals and 10 assists for 14 points. Both hold the team-lead in points with 42. Jacob Markstrom, who had the night off in place of Jake Allen in Columbus, is 5-0-1 in his last six games with just eight goals against and a .937 save percentage.

The Penguins enter Prudential Center off of an overtime victory in Nashville on Thursday night and are winners of two straight. Pittsburgh is fifth in the Metropolitan Division with 32 points and are 6-7-3 on the road. At age 37 Sidney Crosby, the Penguins captain, appears to have no inclination to slow things down. He's contibuting at over a point-per-game clip this season, with 35 points in 34 games and leads the team in points. In net, Alex Nedeljkovic (5-5-3) and Tristan Jarry (7-4-2) have been carrying the load for the Penguins.

Devils: Jack Hughes is coming off a performance in Columbus that head coach Sheldon Keefe called "outstanding". Hughes registered 13 shots on net, to set a career-high, and had one assist. Hughes has seven points in his past four games (2g-5a).

Penguins: He is coming off a 4-point night against the Predators (1g-3a). Forward Bryan Rust has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Devils: Lazar (knee), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

