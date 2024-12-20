Devils Back Home to Host Penguins | PREVIEW

PIT NJD Preview
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (21-11-3) vs. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (15-14-5)

New Jersey host the Penguins at Prudential Center for the Devils Down the Shore Night!

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Today's game is presented by Integrate Comfort Systems.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSGSN

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

BY THE NUMBERS

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ – Stay tuned after Saturday's 10:30 a.m. morning skate for all your updates.

THE SCOOP

The Devils are back from a two-game road trip where they went 1-1-0, posting wins against the St. Louis Blues and losing to the Blue Jackets in Columbus. New Jersey are back at home to play against the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time this season, who are one of two teams, along with Philadelphia, in the Metropolitan Division the Devils have yet to face this season.

At home this season, the Devils are 9-6-3, a record they improved on over the past two weeks going 3-1-1 during a five-game homestand. In the span of 11 games, Jack Hughes has earned a total of 17 points (5g-12a) while Jesper Bratt has four goals and 10 assists for 14 points. Both hold the team-lead in points with 42. Jacob Markstrom, who had the night off in place of Jake Allen in Columbus, is 5-0-1 in his last six games with just eight goals against and a .937 save percentage.

The Penguins enter Prudential Center off of an overtime victory in Nashville on Thursday night and are winners of two straight. Pittsburgh is fifth in the Metropolitan Division with 32 points and are 6-7-3 on the road. At age 37 Sidney Crosby, the Penguins captain, appears to have no inclination to slow things down. He's contibuting at over a point-per-game clip this season, with 35 points in 34 games and leads the team in points. In net, Alex Nedeljkovic (5-5-3) and Tristan Jarry (7-4-2) have been carrying the load for the Penguins.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jack Hughes is coming off a performance in Columbus that head coach Sheldon Keefe called "outstanding". Hughes registered 13 shots on net, to set a career-high, and had one assist. Hughes has seven points in his past four games (2g-5a).

Penguins: He is coming off a 4-point night against the Predators (1g-3a). Forward Bryan Rust has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

INJURIES

Devils: Lazar (knee), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Blackhawks: Petterson (IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Dec. 21 vs PIT
  • Feb. 4 @ PIT
  • Mar. 15 @ PIT

STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
PENGUINS
Goals
Hischier, 16
Rakell, 15
Assists
J. Hughes, 29
Crosby, 26
Points
Bratt, J. Hughes, 42
Crosby, 35

GAME NOTES

  • New Jersey allowed has allowed 20, or fewer, shots against in five consecutive games.
  • Jack Hughes's 13 shots on goal against Columbus are the most shots in the league by a player in a single game this season.
  • The Penguins penalty kill is currently ranked No. 8 in the NHL clicking at 82.2 percent. The Devils PK isn't far behind, ranked 10th in the league at 81.4 percent.
GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Coming Soon! 
Pre-Game Player Interviews: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe: Coming Soon! 

More News

Devils Fall 4-2 to Blue Jackets | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Blue Jackets 4, Devils 2

Devils Recall Dowling | BLOG

Devils Recount Shore Memories | FEATURE 

Devils Down Blues, 4-1 | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4 vs. Blues 1

Dialed In | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Lazar Activated, Dowling Placed on Waivers | TRANSACTIONS

Lazar Returns Against the Blues | PREVIEW

Daws Assigned to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

5 Takeaways from Fitzgerald | FEATURE

Full Transcript of Fitzgerald Media Availability | FEATURE

Devils Practice Before Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

Daws Recalled, Poulter to AHL | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Offence Arrives in Third to Beat Blackhawks | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Blackhawks

Devils Practice Before End of Homestand | NOTEBOOK

King Hughes Dethrones Los Angeles | GAME STORY