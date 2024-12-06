Devils Set to Face Kraken | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils continue to battle for the top spot in the Metro Division. New Jersey is tied with Washington for the top position with 36 points, but the Capitals have three games in hand on the Devils.

The Devils are coming off a big win Monday night against their biggest rival, the New York Rangers, at Madison Square Garden. New Jersey netted a 5-1 victory with four points from Jesper Bratt (1g-3a) and three from Jack Hughes (2g-1a). Goaltender Jacob Markstrom had arguably his best game of the season after stopping 38 of 39 shots.

Forwards Tomas Tatar missed the past two games with a lower-body injury. He practiced on Thursday and could return to the lineup. Forward Erik Haula missed Tuesday’s practice but returned to the ice Thursday. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is optimistic both will be available against Seattle.

Bratt leads the Devils with 35 points, which ranks tied for 6th most in the NHL. Bratt’s team-leading 23 assists are tied for 7th most in the league. Captain Nico Hischier paces the Devils with 15 goals, tied for 7th most in the league. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton’s offense has heated up. Hamilton’s 21 points rank 8th among NHL blueliners. He has four points (2g-2a) in his last three games.

Seattle is battling for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The club has 27 points (13-13-1) through 27 games on the year. They are within three points of Edmonton for the final Wild Card spot.

The Kraken will face the Devils on the second half of back-to-back games, having bested the New York Islanders on Long Island, 5-2, Thursday night. The club had five different goal scorers while defenseman Adam Larsson has three assists and a plus-3 in the contest.

The Kraken rank 19th in the NHL in scoring. Forward Jared McCann leads the club with 10 goals and 23 points. Blueliner Vince Dunn has returned to the lineup after missing 20 games with a mid-body injury. The team dearly missed his presence. He already has four points (1g-3a) in three games since returning. The Devils will likely see Philipp Grubauer in net. He’s struggled this season for the Kraken while handling the backup duties.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Center Jack Hughes, recently named to Team USA for the 4 Nations tournament, has eight points (3g-5a) in the past three games. That includes two three-point games.

Kraken: Defenseman Vince Dunn posted three points (1g-2a) and a plus-2 against the NY Islanders Thursday night. He now has seven points (2g-5a) in seven games played this season.

INJURIES

Devils: Tatar (lower-body, day-to-day), Bastian (jaw, IR), Lazar (knee, IR), Hatakka (shoulder)

Kraken: Eberle (pelvis, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS