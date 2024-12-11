Devils Prepare to Clash with Red-Hot Kings | PREVIEW

LAK NJD Game Preview
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (18-10-3) vs. L.A. KINGS (17-8-3)

New Jersey will host the visiting L.A. Kings in the fourth game of a five-game homestand. Puck drop 7:08 p.m. ET.

You can watch on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSG

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils had one of their best performances of the season Tuesday, unfortunately without the two points to show for it. The Devils lost in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 2-1, and are winless in their last two games. Against the Leafs, Ondrej Palat scored his fourth goal of the season and his third point in the previous five games (1g, 2a).

New Jersey is amid a five-game homestand where they have gone 1-1-1. The homestand will close out on Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Blackhawks before spending the following week on the road in St. Louis and Columbus.

Nathan Bastian returned to gameplay for the first time since early November, when he suffered a broken jaw. With Bastian's return, Nathan Légaré was returned to the Utica Comets.

The L.A. Kings are currently the hottest team in the NHL, riding a six-game win streak after beating the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. With 37 points to date, the Kings are two points off the top spot in the Pacific Division, behind the Vegas Golden Knights (39 pts.). In their last ten games, the Kings are 8-2-0 and have an 8-4-1 road record this season.

Los Angeles are stingy about giving up offense to their opponents, conceding the third least amount of goals this season (72), tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jesper Bratt added another point to his season total on Tuesday to lead the Devils with 38. Bratt has nine points in his past five games (3g, 6a).

Kings: 37-year-old Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 32 points this season. He is on a four-game point streak with one goal and four assists.

INJURIES

Devils: Allen (undisclosed), Lazar (knee, IR), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Kings: Kaliyev (collarbone, IR), Lewis (unknown, IR), Doughty (fractured ankle, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Dec. 12 vs. L.A.
  • Jan. 1 at L.A.

STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
Goals
Hischier, 15
Kempe, 14
Assists
Bratt, 25
Kopitar, 24
Points
Bratt, 38
Kopitar, 32

GAME NOTES

  • Dawson Mercer has played in 277 consecutive games, and his iron man streak currently ranks 8th in the NHL for all active skaters.
  • The Devils returned defenseman Nick DeSimone to the Utica Comets (AHL) on Wednesday afternoon.
  • The Kings are on the NHL's longest active win streak with six consecutive victories, dating back to Nov. 27.
  • All 17 of the Kings' victories this season have been in regulation, leading the NHL.
