Devils Battle Caps at Prudential Center and on NJD.TV | PREVIEW

The New Jersey Devils face the Washington Capitals in their third game of the preseason

WSH NJD Web Game Preview all Networks

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (0-2-0) VS. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (0-2-0)

The Devils continue their preseason with a home date against the Washington Capitals.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: Devils Website, Mobile App and Apple TV App

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils have dropped each of their first two preseason games, falling 4-2 at home on Sunday to the New York Islanders and 3-0 in Montreal on Tuesday night. On Sunday, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt each scored for the Devils whle Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 of 19 shots faced. Tuesday, Jake Allen turned aside 12 of the 13 shots he faced. Nico Daws played in both games and stopped 21 of 23 shots across the two.

Washington also lost its first two preseason games, falling 6-2 to the Flyers at home on Sunday and 4-2 to Boston on Tuesday night. Andrew Cristall scored a goal in each game for the Caps.

INJURIES

Devils: Pesce (leg), L.Hughes (shoulder)

Capitals: Ovechkin (undisclosed)

PRESEASON RESULTS

  • Sept. 22 vs. NY Islanders (L, 4-2)
  • Sept. 24 at Montreal (L, 3-0)
  • Sept. 25 vs. Washington
  • Sept. 27 at NY Islanders
  • Sept. 30 vs. NY Rangers
  • Oct. 1 at NY Rangers
  • Oct. 3 at Philadelphia

PRESEASON STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
CAPITALS
Goals
Hischier & Bratt, 1
Cristall, 2
Assists
Hischier & Bratt, 1
Six Players, 1
Points
Hischier & Bratt, 2
Thompson, 2

SNAP SHOTS

  • Some Devils who haven't yet gotten into a preseason game are Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer and Timo Meier.
  • Erik Haula has been out since the start of training camp with an illness but did skate on Tuesday.
  • Tonight is the second of three preseason games at Prudential Center with the third coming next Monday against the Rangers.
