Devils Battle Caps at Prudential Center and on NJD.TV | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils have dropped each of their first two preseason games, falling 4-2 at home on Sunday to the New York Islanders and 3-0 in Montreal on Tuesday night. On Sunday, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt each scored for the Devils whle Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 of 19 shots faced. Tuesday, Jake Allen turned aside 12 of the 13 shots he faced. Nico Daws played in both games and stopped 21 of 23 shots across the two.

Washington also lost its first two preseason games, falling 6-2 to the Flyers at home on Sunday and 4-2 to Boston on Tuesday night. Andrew Cristall scored a goal in each game for the Caps.

INJURIES

Devils: Pesce (leg), L.Hughes (shoulder)

Capitals: Ovechkin (undisclosed)

PRESEASON RESULTS