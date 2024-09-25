Devils Battle Caps at Prudential Center and on NJD.TV | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (0-2-0) VS. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (0-2-0)
The Devils continue their preseason with a home date against the Washington Capitals.
Read more in today's Game Preview and check back following morning skate for more.
The New Jersey Devils face the Washington Capitals in their third game of the preseason
Make sure to check back after morning skate for the latest updated information for today's game.
THE SCOOP
The Devils have dropped each of their first two preseason games, falling 4-2 at home on Sunday to the New York Islanders and 3-0 in Montreal on Tuesday night. On Sunday, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt each scored for the Devils whle Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 of 19 shots faced. Tuesday, Jake Allen turned aside 12 of the 13 shots he faced. Nico Daws played in both games and stopped 21 of 23 shots across the two.
Washington also lost its first two preseason games, falling 6-2 to the Flyers at home on Sunday and 4-2 to Boston on Tuesday night. Andrew Cristall scored a goal in each game for the Caps.
INJURIES
Devils: Pesce (leg), L.Hughes (shoulder)
Capitals: Ovechkin (undisclosed)
PRESEASON RESULTS
DEVILS
CAPITALS
Goals
Hischier & Bratt, 1
Cristall, 2
Assists
Hischier & Bratt, 1
Six Players, 1
Points
Hischier & Bratt, 2
Thompson, 2
SNAP SHOTS
GAME-DAY VIDEO
