Devils Return Home, Host the Canadiens | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils enter Thursday's game fresh off a Western Canada road trip where they went 2-1-0. New Jersey picked up a 6-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks and a 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers. The sole loss of the trip was dealt by the Calgary Flames who scored three goals in the final six minutes of regulation to pick up the win. New Jersey has seen improved performances defensively as their goaltenders continue to come up with big saves and provide a calming presence. When it comes to special teams, the Devils penalty kill continues to shine, as they're keeping their opponents from scoring on 83.3% of their power play opportunities (9th in the NHL). New Jersey's power play is fifth in the NHL with a 30.4% success rate, and the Devils had power play goals in both of their road wins over the last week.

Jacob Markstrom has played the majority of the Devils schedule and through 10 games he has a 5-4-1 record. Markstrom is averaging 2.62 goals against per game and has a .907 save percentage. Jake Allen, the other half of the goaltending tandem, has played five games and has a 3-1-1 record. He's averaging 2.60 goals against and has a .904 save percentage. Both goaltenders recorded a shutout on the Western Canada swing with Markstrom getting the win in Vancouver, while Allen won in Edmonton.

Thursday's game kicks off six games in 10 nights for the Devils. Up next, a weekend back-to-back that starts with a road game on Long Island before the Devils return home to host the San Jose Sharks. Next weekend, New Jersey heads out on a three-game Florida road trip where they face the Panthers twice before wrapping up with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Canadiens are on a four-game losing skid and most recently lost 3-2 in overtime to the Calgary Flames Tuesday night. In their most recent loss, both of Montreal's goals were special teams goals as Brendan Gallagher scored on the power play and Joel Armia had a shorthanded goal. The Canadiens' special teams are middle of the pack as the power play is ranked 13th in the NHL while the penalty kill is 14th. However, Montreal is allowing the second most goals against per game (4.00) and are averaging the 23rd most goals per game (2.69).

Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau make up the Canadiens goaltender tandem with Montembeault playing the majority of games. Montembeault has played nine games to start the year and has a 3-5-1 record. He's averaging 3.37 goal against with a .897 save percentage. Primeau has started four games and played in six. He has a 1-2-1 record, is averaging 4.38 goals against and has a .861 save percentage.

Thursday's game starts four-straight on the road for Canadiens who make stops in Toronto, Buffalo, and Minnesota before returning home.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Captain Nico Hischier continues to lead the Devils with his on-ice performance. His 10 goals and 16 points lead New Jersey and Hischier has points in 10 of the first 15 games this season. Hischier has four multi-point games including two with three points: Oct. 19 versus the Washington Capitals and Oct. 30 in Vancouver.

Canadiens: Forward Cole Caufield also has 10 goals to start the year as he leads the Canadiens in that scoring category. Caufield has scored at least one goal in eight of 12 games played. He has two multi-goal games: Oct. 12 versus the Ottawa Senators and Oct. 19 in a road contest against the New York Islanders.

INJURIES

Devils: Lazar (left knee), Bastian (jaw), Hatakka (upper-body)

Canadiens: Harvey-Pinard (leg, IR), Laine (leg, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS