Devils Shutout by Flames | GAME STORY

CALGARY, AB - From a high-scoring affair in Vancouver to a low-scoring night in Calgary, the New Jersey Devils were held off the board against the Flames on Friday night.

The Calgary Flames scored two goals in 28 seconds, with just minutes left in the game to take a 2-0 lead on the Devils. Former Devil Blake Coleman scored the game's first goal at 14:26 of the third, and Jonathan Huberdeau scored at 14:54, quickly turning the game on its head.

Coleman added his second goal, an empty-netter, at 16:41, solidifying a 3-0 loss for New Jersey.

"They were tight, kudos to them," Brett Pesce said postgame. "They don’t give you much room, and teams like that, you’ve got to put pucks behind them, and I don’t think we did a great job of that.”

The Devils were shut out for the first time this season and managed just 22 shots on goal to match their lowest season total.

“I have to be honest, I don’t think we had our best," Pesce continued. "We kind of could tell our legs were a little off. But we were in it, we were in it. I got up a little too high on that first goal; their D-man shot it; it was a redirect. We knew it was going to be something like that; we were hoping it was going to be us, but you know, we’ve got to find a way to win those games.”