Devils Close Out Prospects Challenge Against Boston | PREVIEW

By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEW JERSEY DEVILS vs. BOSTON BRUINS

New Jersey Devils prospects close out the 2025 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, NY with their third and final game against the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon at 12 p.m.

You can watch on the team's official website or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Click here for full roster.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: Streaming on the team's official website, the team's official app and Connected TV app

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

THE SCOOP

The Devils prospects are undefeated in their opening two games of the tournament. In the opening game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Tyler Brennan backstopped the Devils to an 8-2 win and on Friday night Jakub Malek posted the 4-2 victory against the hometown team, Buffalo Sabres. On Sunday it will be Trenton Bennett who gets the start in net against the Bruins, giving each of the three netminders on the roster a full game.

Both Seamus Casey and Shane Lachance are expected to be scratches in the final game of the tournament, based on the lines and pairings from Saturday's practice session.

Camp invite Nathan Lecompte leads all Devils players with four points (3g, 1a), while four players have three points each, including defenseman Mikael Diotte (2g, 1a) and forwards Shane Lachance (2g, 1a) and Tag Bertuzzi (3a).

The Boston Bruins have played just one game at the tournament so far, dropping their matchup to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1, on Friday afternoon.

Mavrick Lachance, the 19-year-old undrafted forward, scored Boston’s lone goal of the game.

PROSPECTS TO WATCH

Devils - F Lenni Hämeenaho

The Devils' second-round pick in 2023 seemingly gets more and more comfortable with each game, including scoring his first goal of the tournament against the Sabres. Head coach Ryan Parent has been using Hämeenaho in all situations, hoping to help him carve out a niche in his game. In his second game, he was more of a driver on his line, which is something the coaching staff hopes will continue.

Bruins - F Fraser Minten

Minten is a second-round draft pick and was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs last March and has some NHL experience already. He split last season between the NHL and AHL in both the Toronto and Boston systems. He’s a player that is expected to challenge for a spot on the Bruins lineup as one of the young players pushing to make their mark. Minten has three goals and two assists in his first 25 NHL games.

