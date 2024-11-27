Devils, Blues Battle at Prudential Center | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils sit atop the Metro Division with 32 points on a 15-7-2 record thanks to a 9-3-0 run in their last 12 games. New Jersey has won three straight games, including a 5-2 victory Monday night against Nashville. The Devils will be without forward Timo Meier, who will be serving a one-game suspension.

Jesper Bratt is having a monster season and leads the Devils in assists (18) and points (28). The captain, Nico Hischier, has a club-best 13 goals. Forward Stefan Noesen has 10 goals in 24 contests. His career high in goals is 14, set last season with Carolina in 81 games.

The Devils have gotten great goaltending in the past 12 contests. Jersey’s tenders – Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen – haven’t allowed more than three goals in any of the past 12 contests while giving up a total of just 22 (1.83 GAA), which includes two shutouts.

The Blues are off to a rough start. The club opened the season with a 9-12-1 record and decided to make a change. Head coach Drew Bannister was relieved of his coaching duties and replaced by the Jim Montgomery, who was relieved of his duties just five days prior by the Boston Bruins.

Montgomery’s club picked up a win in his first game behind the bench, a 5-2 triumph at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

The Blues offense has struggled mightily this season, partially from losing defenseman Tory Krug for the year following surgery on his left ankle. Robert Thomas and Brandon Saad have also missed time during the season.

Jordan Kyrou and Jake Neighbours are tied for the club lead in goals with seven. And no one on the roster has cracked 20 points on the season with Kyrou sitting at the lead with 19. Veteran goalie Jordan Binnington has handled the bulk of the duties in net. His current save percentage of .891 is the lowest of his career.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Nico Hischier scored 10 goals in his first 13 games. He then went 10 games without a goal. But he broke that drought with his first career hat trick against Nashville Monday night. He has eight points (3g-5a) in his past six games.

Blues: Robert Thomas missed 12 games with a fractured ankle. He was activated off IR on Nov. 19. He has three assists in his four games since returning. Thomas has six points (1g-5a) in his first seven games of the year before the injury.

INJURIES

Devils: Bastian (jaw, IR), Lazar (knee, IR), Hatakka (shoulder, out indefinitely)

Blues: Krug (left ankle, IR), Leddy (lower-body, IR), Broberg (lower-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS