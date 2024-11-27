Devils, Blues Battle at Prudential Center | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (15-7-2) vs. ST. LOUIS BLUES (10-12-1)

New Jersey play the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night at Prudential Center. Prior to the game, the Devils will honor goaltender Jacob Markstrom for hitting the 500-games played milestone.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils sit atop the Metro Division with 32 points on a 15-7-2 record thanks to a 9-3-0 run in their last 12 games. New Jersey has won three straight games, including a 5-2 victory Monday night against Nashville. The Devils will be without forward Timo Meier, who will be serving a one-game suspension.

Jesper Bratt is having a monster season and leads the Devils in assists (18) and points (28). The captain, Nico Hischier, has a club-best 13 goals. Forward Stefan Noesen has 10 goals in 24 contests. His career high in goals is 14, set last season with Carolina in 81 games.

The Devils have gotten great goaltending in the past 12 contests. Jersey’s tenders – Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen – haven’t allowed more than three goals in any of the past 12 contests while giving up a total of just 22 (1.83 GAA), which includes two shutouts.

The Blues are off to a rough start. The club opened the season with a 9-12-1 record and decided to make a change. Head coach Drew Bannister was relieved of his coaching duties and replaced by the Jim Montgomery, who was relieved of his duties just five days prior by the Boston Bruins.

Montgomery’s club picked up a win in his first game behind the bench, a 5-2 triumph at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

The Blues offense has struggled mightily this season, partially from losing defenseman Tory Krug for the year following surgery on his left ankle. Robert Thomas and Brandon Saad have also missed time during the season.

Jordan Kyrou and Jake Neighbours are tied for the club lead in goals with seven. And no one on the roster has cracked 20 points on the season with Kyrou sitting at the lead with 19. Veteran goalie Jordan Binnington has handled the bulk of the duties in net. His current save percentage of .891 is the lowest of his career.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Nico Hischier scored 10 goals in his first 13 games. He then went 10 games without a goal. But he broke that drought with his first career hat trick against Nashville Monday night. He has eight points (3g-5a) in his past six games.

Blues: Robert Thomas missed 12 games with a fractured ankle. He was activated off IR on Nov. 19. He has three assists in his four games since returning. Thomas has six points (1g-5a) in his first seven games of the year before the injury.

INJURIES

Devils: Bastian (jaw, IR), Lazar (knee, IR), Hatakka (shoulder, out indefinitely)

Blues: Krug (left ankle, IR), Leddy (lower-body, IR), Broberg (lower-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Nov. 27 vs. St. Louis
  • Dec. 17 at St. Louis

STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
BLUES
Goals
Hischier, 13
Kyrou, Neighbours, 7
Assists
Bratt, 18
Kyrou, 12
Points
Bratt, 28
Kyrou, 19

GAME NOTES

  • Luke Hughes will be playing in his 100th career game vs. St. Louis.
  • Timo Meier, who is serving a one-game suspension and will not play against the Blues, posted a hat trick against the Blues in a 4-1 win last season at Prudential Center on March 7.
  • The Devils have the No. 2-ranked power play in the league, clicking at 31.5 percent.
  • New Jersey killed of a critical 5-minute major penalty late in the third period against Nashville to preserve a 5-2 win. The PK crew rank sixth in the NHL with an 83.6-percent kill rate.
  • Prior to Montgomery taking over, the Blues averaged 2.36 goals per game, which ranked last in the NHL.
  • Blues goalie Jordan Binnington became the winningest goalie in team history with his win Monday against the Rangers. His 152 wins surpassed Mike Liut (151).

