Devils Host Blackhawks for Saturday Matinee | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are in their final of five-straight at home where they've gone 2-1-1. In New Jersey's most recent game, a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings, the Devils continued to execute a strong defensive structure that limited the visitors to 14 total shots, including just one in the opening frame. Jack Hughes had a three point night (1G, 2A), and his 12th goal of the year was the game-winner. Brett Pesce scored his first goal as a Devil, a shorthanded goal in the third period, which happened to be his 200th NHL point. Ondrej Palat's goal against the Kings was his second straight game with a tally.

Captain Nico Hischier leads the Devils with 15 goals. Jesper Bratt shares the team-lead with 26 assists and has sole possession of the points lead with 39. Jack Hughes, who is tied with Bratt for most-assists, has the second-most points on the Devils with 38. Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen make up the Devils goaltending tandem; however, Allen is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury so Isaac Poulter has backed up Markstrom in the last two games. Markstrom has played 22 games this season and has a 14-6-2 record through those performances. He's averaging 2.41 goals against and has a .907 save percentage.

A top team in the NHL, the Devils have a top defense as well, allowing the sixth-fewest goals per game in the NHL (2.66) while scoring the seventh-most goals per game in the league (3.31). When it comes to special teams, New Jersey is strong on the penalty kill and power play. Scoring on 30.9% of its opportunities, the power play is first in the NHL. After a few tougher games, the penalty kill has bounced back and is ninth in the league with a 81.3% kill rate. Following Saturday's game, the Devils head out on a two-game road trip with stops in St. Louis and Columbus.

Saturday's game is the final of a three-game New York/New Jersey roadtrip where the Blackhawks picked up a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Monday night, before falling to the New York Islanders, 5-4, Thursday night. Tyler Bertuzzi's two goals against the Islanders paced the team, while Connor Bedard (PPG) and TJ Brodie each had one. Before this roadtrip, Chicago was on a five-game losing skid and the club has gone 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Last Friday (Dec. 6), the Blackhawks fired Luke Richardson as head coach, and named Anders Sorensen the interim head coach. Sorensen was the coach of Chicago's American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford, and he became the first Sweden-born head coach in the NHL.

Ryan Donato leads Chicago with ten goals while Connor Bedard's 18 assists and 24 points are team-highs. Tyler Bertuzzi has eight goals, which is second most on the Blackhawks, and enters Saturday on a two-game goal streak (3G). With Petr Mrazek on the IR, the Blackhawks goaltending tandem consists of Arvid Soderblom and Drew Commesso. Soderblom has played 10 games for Chicago this season and is 2-7-1. He has a 2.74 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. Commesso made his NHL debut, in relief, in the Blackhawks' loss to the Islanders, after being recalled Sunday. With Chicago playing a back-to-back this weekend, starting against the Devils, it's likely he'll get his first NHL start in the next two days.

Frank Nazar will make his NHL debut against the Devils Saturday. With 11 goals and 24 total points in the AHL to start the year, the Blackhawks hope Nazar will produce immediately. They'll set him up with veterans to increase his odds as Nazar will center a line with Bertuzzi and former Devil Taylor Hall. Interim head coach Anders Sorensen said the rookie will get time on the power play as well. Speaking of Chicago's power play, it's 11th in the NHL and one of the strength of this team. The Blackhawks' penalty kill is one of the best in the league, killing off penalties 83.1% of the time which is fifth-best. Following Saturday's game, the Blackhawks return home to host the New York Islanders Sunday afternoon, the first of a three-game homestand.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: It's peanut butter jelly time! Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt continue to surge for the Devils. Throughout the first five games of the month, both forwards have eight points each with Bratt contributing two goals and six assists, and Hughes adding three goals and five assists. Hughes is fresh off a three-point night (1G, 2A) against the Kings while Bratt contributed an assist against Los Angeles.

Blackhawks: Connor Bedard is riding a three-game points streak (1G, 4A) and is fresh off a three-point night (1G, 2A) against the Islanders. The 2023 First-Overall pick has 24 points through 29 games played in his sophmore season.

INJURIES

Devils: Allen (undisclosed), Lazar (knee, IR), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Blackhawks: Brossoit (right knee, IR), Jones (right foot, IR), Martinez (neck, IR), Mrazek (left groin, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS