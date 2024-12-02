Devils Renew Rivalry with Rangers | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils enter Monday looking to bounce back from a 6-5 loss at home to the Washington Capitals. New Jersey fought back from multiple deficits, including in the third period; however, couldn't find the game tying goal in the final minutes of the contest. Even with the loss, New Jersey had a strong stretch in November, winning nine of their 14 games and four of their last six.

New Jersey's power play remains red-hot. The Devils are scoring 33.7% of the time with the man-advantage, which has them ranked as the top power play in the NHL. On the flip side of special teams, the Devils penalty kill, despite giving up three power play goals Saturday, has been very strong in the first quarter of the season. Currently ranked ninth in the league, New Jersey has a large pool of players to choose from when it comes to the kill including forwards Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. The Devils also are in the top-10 for goals for per games played (3.48) and goals against per games played (2.78).

Nico Hischier leads the Devils in goals with 15 and the Captain picked up his first career hat trick on Nov. 25. Jack Hughes' 21 assists are a team-high while his 30 points are second on the Devils. Jesper Bratt leads New Jersey with 31 points and is second with 20 assists. Stefan Noesen, who has 13 goals this season (2nd), is one goal away from matching the most goals he's scored in a single season (14). Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen make up the Devils goaltending tandem. Markstrom has a 11-6-1 record through 18 games played. He's averaging 2.62 goals against per game and has a .902 save percentage. Allen has a 5-3-1 record through nine games played. He's averaging 2.70 goals against per game and has a .907 save percentage. Following the Devils game in New York, New Jersey returns home for a five-game homestand.

The Rangers snapped a five-game losing skid with a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Kaapo Kakko's power play goal with 24 seconds left in regulation secured the two points. Mika Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck, and Artemi Panarin also had goals in the win. In their last ten games, the Rangers have gone 4-6-0 and currently sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division with 27 points.

When it comes to special teams, the Rangers power play and penalty kill units are both in the top-10. New York's power play had three goals against the Canadiens and is 10th best in the NHL while the penalty kill is second in the league. The Rangers are the fourth best faceoff team in the NHL and Trocheck's 59.7% win rate is sixth in the league. New York is conceding the seventh fewest goals per game in the league (2.83) while scoring the tenth-most goals per game (3.26).

Artemi Panarin's 13 goals and 28 points are team-leads while his 15 assists are the second-highest on the Rangers. Adam Fox leads New York with 20 assists. Chris Kreider and Will Cuylle are tied for second-most goals with nine, while Cuylle's 20 points are tied for second-most on the roster. Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick make up New York's goaltender tandem. Shesterkin has a 8-8-1 record through his 17 games. He's averaging 2.93 goals against and has a .913 save percentage. Quick has played seven games and has a 5-1-0 record. He's averaging 2.03 goals against and has a .936 save percentage.

Monday's game is the second of five straight at home for the Rangers who will next host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Captain Nico Hischier continues to contribute on the scoresheet consistently for the Devils. With seven points in the last five games, five of which were goals, Hischier leads New Jersey in goals (15) and is in the top-3 for points (27). Hischier is more than just his offensive output. His strong two-way play, ability to perform in clutch situations, and significant roles in both special teams units have Hischier averaging over a minute more per game in ice-time than his previous career-high (2023-24, 19:29). His faceoff win percentage, 55.6%, is 23rd in the NHL. Hischier continues to be an all-around player and a leader on and off the ice for the Devils.

Rangers: Will Cuylle's five points in the last five games lead the Rangers during that span. Cuylle is riding a four-game points streak (2G, 3A) starting with two goals against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 25. In his third season with New York, Cuylle is four goals away from matching his previous single season career-high (13) and he already has suprassed his single season career-high in assists with 11 helpers through 23 games.

INJURIES

Devils: Tatar (lower-body, day-to-day), Bastian (jaw, IR), Lazar (knee, IR), Hatakka (shoulder)

Rangers: None

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS