Devils, Rangers Wrap Preseason Back-to-Back | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils picked up their first preseason win against the Rangers on Monday night at Prudential Center. New Jersey fielded a roster of primarily AHL players. The chemistry that's developed with this core helped the team play a connected game and bring a strong defensive effort. In addition, great goaltending by Jeremy Brodeur helped the Devils pick up the win. Brian Halonen, Nathan Légaré, and Kevin Labanc had goals in the win.

The Rangers have had a strong preseason, winning their first three games before falling to the Devils yesterday. Although they played an AHL heavy roster Monday night, expect more main roster players in for New York at Madison Square Garden. The non-game practice group on Monday was full of NHL players.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Brian Halonen came up big with the Monday's opening goal, physicality throughout the game, and plenty of time on the Devils successful special teams units. In addition, with a goal and a fight, he was close to getting a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Rangers: Adam Erne was also only one part away from a Gordie Howe hat trick Monday night as he had a fight and an assist in the game.

INJURIES

Devils: Pesce (leg), L. Hughes (shoulder),

Rangers: Vesey (lower-body, week-to-week)

PRE-SEASON RESULTS