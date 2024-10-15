Devils Wrap Back-to-Back in Raleigh | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils arrive in Raleigh on a two-game win streak. New Jersey picked up a 5-3 win over the Capitals in Washington D.C. on Oct. 12 before securing their first franchise win over the Utah Hockey Club Monday afternoon, 3-0. Against Utah, the Devils power play found some rhythm, scoring two of the team’s three total goals on the man-advantage. Jake Allen stopped all 20 shots he faced for his first shutout as a Devil, and first since Feb. 4, 2023.

Paul Cotter leads the Devils with four goals. He has a total of five points which is second on the team. Erik Haula and Stefan Noesen are tied for the team lead with four assists, while Noesen leads the Devils with six points. Seamus Casey has stood out in his first five games in the NHL as the rookie has three goals and an assist for four total points. Casey has shown poise and a high level of confidence in his play, and has been sound defensively.

When it comes to goaltending, the Devils will split duties between their two netminders for this back-to-back. As Jake Allen played on Monday, Jacob Markstrom will get the start against the Hurricanes, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Saturday.

The Carolina Hurricanes are in a unique position as they’re only playing their second game of the season after their second game of the year, against the Florida Panthers, was postponed due to Hurricane Milton. In their season opener, against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nikita Kucherov’s third period, natural hat trick put the game out of reach for Carolina. Jordan Staal has the lone Carolina goal this season and William Carrier has the Hurricanes only assist so far this season.

Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov are the Hurricanes goaltending duo. Andersen played the first game of the season for Carolina. He played 58:08 in the loss, had a 2.06 goals against average, and a .905 save percentage.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Seamus Casey has continued to do it all, and well. He scored his third goal of the season against the Utah Hockey Club to kick off the scoring for the home team. In addition, he's had strong plays defensively that have kept him in games especially for meaningful minutes. Casey is having a strong start to his rookie campaign and has shown why the Devils drafted him 46th overall in the 2022 Draft.

Hurricanes: It's a small sample size for the Hurricanes, but Jordan Staal has the lone goal for his team through its first game. Staal is in his 19th NHL season and his 13th with Carolina.

INJURIES

Devils: L.Hughes (shoulder), Pesce (ankle), Hatakka (upper-body), Vilen (upper-body), Beckman (lower-body)

Hurricanes: Lemieux (undisclosed, IR), Fast (neck, IR), Ryan (undisclosed, IR), R. Stillman (lower-body, IR)

