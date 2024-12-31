Devils, Ducks Meet on New Year's Eve | PREVIEW

By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (24-12-3) vs. ANAHEIM DUCKS (14-17-4)

New Jersey is in Anaheim as a three-game swing through California begins against the Ducks.

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and our pre-game story. Tonight's game is presented by Coast Linen Services.


BY THE NUMBERS

PRE-GAME AVAIL RECAP

ANAHEIM, CA - Stay tuned after Sheldon Keefe speaks with the media in the late afternoon, ahead of game time.

PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are coming off a heated back-to-back battle with the Carolina Hurricanes, where the two teams split the home-and-home series. Paul Cotter scored the Devils opening goal in the 5-2 loss, his first goal since mid-November, ending a stretch of 19 games without a goal. Ondrej Palat scored the second New Jersey goal in Carolina in Saturday, his second goal in as many games and his fourth point in the last five (2g-2a),

The Devils and Ducks will close out their season series on New Year's Eve, having played the first game back on Oct. 27, a 6-2 win for New Jersey at home.

The Devils are in the midst of a five-game road trip and against Anaheim will be playing their third game in five nights. It also marks the start of a second straight back-to-back scenario, with the Devils visiting the L.A. Kings on New Year’s Day.

The Ducks are coming off of a 4-3 comeback win against the Edmonton Oilers over the weekend, which was just their seventh home victory of the season. Anaheim currently have a 7-11-1 record at Honda Center, where the Devils and Ducks meet on Tuesday.

Forward Troy Terry leads the charge for Anaheim, leading in all three statistical categories; in goals (10), assists (17) and points (27).

WHO’S HOT

Devils:

Ondrej Palat has 10 points in his last 13 games (5g-5a) since Nov. 30, while defenseman Luke Hughes has six points in his last five games. Hughes also has three multi-point games in his last five games played.

Ducks: Forward Robby Fabbri has three goals and five points in his last five games.

INJURIES

Devils: Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Hurricanes: Gibson (day-to-day), McGinn (day-to-day), Zegras (knee, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils are 6-5-1 playing in back-to-back sets this season after the loss in Carolina on Saturday. They are 5-1-0 in the first of back-to-back games this season.
  • Palat’s five goals in December are tied with Timo Meier for the second most on New Jersey, one behind Jack Hughes' leading six goals.
  • Tuesday's game will be the 20th time in franchise history that New Jersey has played on New Year's Eve. They are 8-11-0 in 19 games.

